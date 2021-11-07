B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of November 7

4 of 6

CM Punk could have walked away with this title after Wednesday's Dynamite, on which he not only called out Eddie Kingston but also propped up Jon Moxley, who entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program earlier in the week. His realness and honesty with the audience have always made him a fan favorite and one of the best talkers in the business, and that promo was brimming with all of it.

Then came Rampage and his verbal showdown with Eddie Kingston.

Kingston was on fire and probably won the back-and-forth, but there was something about Punk and that brutal realness that intensified the situation. Punk revealed that he criticized Kingston in Ring of Honor because nobody else had the balls to do it.

"I am not wrong for seeing greatness in you 15 years ago, but I damn sure am wrong for trying to hold you to that standard and expect greatness out of you because you're a bum!" Punk said, drawing oohs and aahs from the fans in St. Louis.

He then turned down a challenge for a match at Full Gear, telling Kingston something more his speed, "like Elevation or Dark" might be better.

Of course, a high-intensity brawl broke out, but that was not the point. What was, though, was Punk's ability to remind fans that he can deliver a callous, insulting promo when he wants to. He can take on that heel edge and say things that might upset or infuriate people from time to time.

It's not all cupcakes, rainbows and happy-to-be-backs, no matter how much we all are enjoying that incarnation of the former world champion.

Punk was great this week, cutting contrasting promos on two separate nights and once again reminding the wrestling world why he is one of the industry's greatest stick men.