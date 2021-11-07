Ranking the Top 15 WWE and AEW Stars Aged 40 and Above

7 of 9

5. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho's ability to adapt and stay relevant through his character work has been his greatest strength since his time with WCW. Hate him or love him, but the Canadian star will always find a way to stand out as one of the most entertaining performers on any roster he has been on.

Lionheart, The Man of 1004 Holds, Y2J, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla, The King of the World The Paragon of Virtue, The Painmaker and Le Champion are just a few of the monikers he has gone by throughout his career. The 50-year-old is the oldest entry on our list, and his iconic run with WWE and his return to NJPW will see him stand the test of time.

His stint as AEW's inaugural world champion helped raise wrestling's profile among lapsed and casual fans during the promotion's first year. The Demo God was an integral part of WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and his presence made AEW grow into a viable alternative. This makes him one of the most important figures in the industry and a living legend.

4. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the few men who has held world championship gold for ECW and Impact. This year, he completed the hat trick when he finally attained the WWE title and led the company out of the empty-arena era.

Lashley is only the third Black WWE champion and the first to successfully defend his title at WrestleMania. This gives the CEO of The Hurt Business a spot in the history books among other all-time greats.

The 45-year-old remains in impeccable shape and has finally hit his stride in WWE with the right combination of character and in-ring work. To that end, joining forces with MVP turned out to be a beneficial situation for the The All Mighty.

Starting with his tenure as United States champion, Lashley has been one of the most feared and protected members of the roster. At Crown Jewel, the former MMA fighter also produced the best match featuring Goldberg in years.