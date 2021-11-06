NASCAR at Phoenix 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

It's all come down to this.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. will hit the track at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday with one thing on their mind: winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Hamlin, Elliott and Truex Jr. each advanced to the Championship 4 after their performances at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31.

Alex Bowman won the Xfinity 500, but all eyes were on Elliott, who had clinched his spot in the final four before Bowman took the checkered flag. Hamlin and Truex also made their marks in Virginia, as they eliminated Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch in securing their chance to compete for the title.

Larson already has four wins this postseason, but Elliott has a chance to do what only 10 drivers have done: win back-to-back titles.

Series Finale 500 Information

Date: Sunday, November 7

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app

Odds

Kyle Larson: +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

Chase Elliott: +350

Denny Hamlin: +400

Martin Truex Jr.: +450

William Byron: +1400

Kyle Busch: +1600

Brad Keselowski: +2000

Ryan Blaney: +2200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



Starting Lineup

Preview

As the Championship 4 heads into Phoenix, only two of them (Elliott and Truex) have NASCAR Cup Series championships on their resume.

Sunday isn't about winning the race outright; it's about being the highest finisher among the Championship 4.

Hamlin, who has 46 victories in his career but no Cup title, will be trying to cap off his 15th playoff appearance and fourth final race with enough points to finally take home the championship that has eluded him.

"It's so hard to predict," Hamlin told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. "This championship is made in one race. It's so different than it used to be.

"Our goal going into the year is to make the final four because it's really, really hard to predict what can happen in one particular race. ... I like our chances on a Phoenix-type track. That's for sure."

Larson came in second behind Keselowski at the final NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway, leading all Championship 4 drivers with a lap of 135.293 mph. It's a great sign for the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, who has had a racing season for the ages.

"It's hard for me to think if people will really remember if you don't win the championship," Larson told Jenna Fryer of Yahoo Sports. "You can read into that adding pressure that I want to win the championship even more to cap off what's been a great season. So that's my goal. And I hope we can finish it off and be mentioned as one of the top-five greatest seasons ever."

Truex won the Instacart 500 in Phoenix in March, but he's not favored to win the race this time around. But the 2017 Cup champion is still a big threat to win the Cup again.

"It's a big opportunity," Truex told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. "To race for a championship is what we work all year for. ... Whoever has the best car, the best setup, the best day and puts it all together. "It's four great teams, four great drivers."

Elliott, 25, will be looking to become the youngest driver to win multiple championships and win the 14th NASCAR Cup Series championship for Hendrick Motorsports.

He would also be the first driver to win back-to-back titles since Jeff Gordon, who did it in 1997 and 1998. Speaking to Reid Spencer of Yahoo Sports ahead of the Season Finale 500, Elliott said:

"I think, having gone through the motions last year, we learned a lot about ourselves and about what's important. How to perform in a big moment is a nice thing you can carry with you forward. On the same token, we didn't have any of that experience last year, and it worked out OK.

"I feel like, for us, we just dive into what matters, and the guy who goes the fastest and runs the best race and executes a good day on Sunday will be rewarded, and that's where our focus is."

No matter who wins, this will be a race that fans will savor until next season.

