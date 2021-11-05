WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 5November 5, 2021
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 5
Sonya Deville has been a thorn in Naomi's side for weeks, robbing her of a fair match and recently recruiting Shayna Baszler to do her dirty work. She relied on The Queen of Spades again Friday, booking the former women's tag team champion against Naomi in singles competition.
Did Naomi finally get one over on the WWE official or did Deville have the last laugh, further stunting Naomi's championship aspirations?
The answer to that question, and what Roman Reigns had in store for the WWE Universe after missing last Friday's show, await in this recap of the November 5 episode of WWE SmackDown.
- Roman Reigns returns
- Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler
Roman Reigns Returns, Sets Up Main Event Between Jimmy Uso and King Woods
Just over two weeks out from Survivor Series, Universal champion Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown, flanked by special counsel Paul Heyman and tag team champions The Usos.
Reigns admitted he took a vacation last week to celebrate “smashing Brock Lesnar” at Crown Jewel. “Tiny little no-name town...acknowledge me,” he demanded. Reigns recapped the last week, saying everyone had a bad week because he wasn’t there. He then implored Heyman to tell him what else happened last week, referring to The Usos’ loss to The New Day in the main event.
After finding out it was Jimmy Uso who ate the fall last week, he asked his cousin what he was going to do about it. Uso vowed to make New Day acknowledge the Tribal Chief.
The New Day interrupted the promo. King Woods mocked Reigns’ Head of the Table nickname, then the Island of Relevancy, before issuing a challenge for later tonight: if Woods loses to Jimmy, he will acknowledge Reigns. If Woods wins, The Bloodline must bend the knee to the King of the Ring.
Reigns accepted the challenge on behalf of his cousins.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was probably longer than it needed to be but Reigns is so good, and New Day is so fun, that it picked itself up by the end and set up a big main event for later tonight.
You know you are doing something right creatively when a match between two perennial tag team competitors battling in singles competition comes across as a weighty main event.
Woods is great in the role of king and New Day was having too much fun mocking Reigns. That will likely come back to haunt him but until then, enjoy what should be a tremendously fun show-closing bout.
Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler
Moments after crooked WWE official Sonya Deville took credit for awakening Naomi, the former SmackDown women’s champion battled Shayna Baszler in a rematch from last week’s show.
Naomi started fast and furiously, aggressively attacking The Queen of Spades in search of a long-sought-after win. Baszler downed her opponent heading into the break and dominated the action throughout.
Naomi fought back into the match, escaped the Karifuda Clutch and rolled Baszler up for the win.
Or so we thought.
Deville appeared and announced that since Naomi grabbed the rope, it should have constituted a break. As such, the pinfall didn’t count. She ordered the match restarted and Baszler quickly applied the clutch for the submission win.
Result
Baszler defeated Naomi
Grade
B+
Analysis
Deville is a great heel and is getting this story over more with every passing week. That Naomi has a history with the fans, and a connection that is unbreakable at this point in her career only makes things that much more effective.
There will come a day when Naomi vanquishes Baszler and gets her hands on Deville and when that time comes, the fans will react loudly and passionately.
For a division lacking in genuine stars beyond the Horsewomen, it is refreshing to see creative putting in the work to elevate Naomi and Deville in this manner. A great midcard program to this point.
Shotzi Speaks; Cesaro and Mansoor vs. Los Lotharios
Backstage, Megan Morant caught up with Shotzi, one week after a brutal beatdown of Sasha Banks. The Ballsy Badass bit back against the title shots she’s lost, the tag team partner she had to say goodbye to, the fans she’s lost and the defeat at the hands of Charlotte Flair she believes was caused by Banks. She’s going to run over anyone in her path and she doesn’t need a tank to do it, she said.
Back in the arena, the entirely random team of Cesaro and Mansoor battled Los Lotharios’ Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.
The heels worked over Mansoor for the majority of the match between a tag to Cesaro popped the crowd and ignited a babyface comeback. The Swiss Cyborg ran over Carrillo, rushed around ringside and stunned Garca with a running uppercut. A springboard corkscrew uppercut followed as Cesaro fueled the babyface onslaught.
A miscommunication spot that saw Cesaro bumps heads with Mansoor gave way to the heels scoring the pinfall victory.
Result
Los Lotharios defeated Cesaro and Mansoor
Grade
B+
Analysis
For a match that appeared to be thrown together to get the heels on TV, this was a hell of a lot of fun.
The heels have underrated chemistry, Mansoor is a great babyface-in-peril and Cesaro remains the most underrated wrestler on the planet.
Easily in the conversation for best in the world, he single-handedly elevated the quality of the bout the minute he received the tag from Mansoor. The dude is energetic, smooth and a superb technician. He should be doing more than he is right now, but if he gets to hit the ring every week and elevate whatever match he is involved in, then so be it.
Garza and Carrillo scored a huge win here and got their tag team push off to a hot start. It remains to be seen if they can maintain momentum but with a date against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs almost a certainty following their actions of last week, they should be a staple of SmackDown for the foreseeable future, at least.
As for Shotzi, she hit her first promo out of the park. She was thoughtful, made completely valid points and set the stage for the heel persona we will see in the coming weeks. Her feud, and inevitable matches, with Banks should be a lot of fun and freshen up a division that needs it.
Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet
Drew McIntyre issued another open challenge this week and Ricochet answered. The One and Only, showing confidence we haven’t always seen from him, smacked the former WWE champion right in the face before the bell. He then proceeded to stick and run, avoiding his larger opponent’s fury.
McIntyre dumped him on the apron, answered a standing Shooting Star Press, and executed a brain buster on Ricochet for a near-fall. As the smaller competitor scaled the ropes and came off with a moonsault press, McIntyre caught him in midair with a Claymore for the win.
Result
McIntyre defeated Ricochet
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was too short to live up to the talent involved, but it was still a fun little sprint of a match.
McIntyre won the match, as was to be expected, but Ricochet made him look like an absolute monster. He sold well and bumped like a champ en route to making the former WWE champ look like he could step in and beat Roman Reigns tomorrow if he had to. He accomplished his goal.
The biggest takeaway was Mustafa Ali telling the interviewer backstage that he and Ricochet have a lot in common, perhaps planting the seeds for a union of sorts between them.
Update: After the break, Ali extended an offer to Ricochet to team up next week. Ricochet refused, calling Ali a jerk and reminding him of how he treated his last tag partner, Mansoor.
Happy Talk Descends into a Tag Team Battle
Happy Talk with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss welcomed The Viking Raiders this week. It went about as well as expected as Erik and Ivar said the show sucks and set up a tag match with the overbearing heels for after the commercial break.
Viking Raiders dominated the action early but a timely clothesline by Corbin and a Deep Six put Erik down for a near-fall. Erik created separation, tagged Ivar in and the babyface badasses rolled. The former tag team champions had the win in hand when Corbin pulled Moss out of harm’s way and bailed on the match, losing via countout.
Result
The Viking Raiders defeated Corbin and Moss
Grade
C
Analysis
Booking Erik and Ivar against Corbin and Moss is a great way to ensure they are treated like babyfaces by the audience right out of the gate. The Viking Raiders were red hot when they needed to be and had the crowd behind them.
What this needed was a finish and, probably, to be shorter.
Imagine the impact that could have been made had Erik and Ivar bowled over the heels and beat them decisively. It would have been a massive statement to the WWE Universe that they are a top-tier tag team and not even a competitor like Corbin and his not-so-hilarious sidekick are a match for them.
Instead, we got a finish that suggests the feud will continue. That’s fine, for now, but The Viking Raiders should end this program victoriously.