WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 5

4 of 6

Credit: WWE

Backstage, Megan Morant caught up with Shotzi, one week after a brutal beatdown of Sasha Banks. The Ballsy Badass bit back against the title shots she’s lost, the tag team partner she had to say goodbye to, the fans she’s lost and the defeat at the hands of Charlotte Flair she believes was caused by Banks. She’s going to run over anyone in her path and she doesn’t need a tank to do it, she said.

Back in the arena, the entirely random team of Cesaro and Mansoor battled Los Lotharios’ Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

The heels worked over Mansoor for the majority of the match between a tag to Cesaro popped the crowd and ignited a babyface comeback. The Swiss Cyborg ran over Carrillo, rushed around ringside and stunned Garca with a running uppercut. A springboard corkscrew uppercut followed as Cesaro fueled the babyface onslaught.

A miscommunication spot that saw Cesaro bumps heads with Mansoor gave way to the heels scoring the pinfall victory.

Result

Los Lotharios defeated Cesaro and Mansoor

Grade

B+

Analysis

For a match that appeared to be thrown together to get the heels on TV, this was a hell of a lot of fun.

The heels have underrated chemistry, Mansoor is a great babyface-in-peril and Cesaro remains the most underrated wrestler on the planet.

Easily in the conversation for best in the world, he single-handedly elevated the quality of the bout the minute he received the tag from Mansoor. The dude is energetic, smooth and a superb technician. He should be doing more than he is right now, but if he gets to hit the ring every week and elevate whatever match he is involved in, then so be it.

Garza and Carrillo scored a huge win here and got their tag team push off to a hot start. It remains to be seen if they can maintain momentum but with a date against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs almost a certainty following their actions of last week, they should be a staple of SmackDown for the foreseeable future, at least.

As for Shotzi, she hit her first promo out of the park. She was thoughtful, made completely valid points and set the stage for the heel persona we will see in the coming weeks. Her feud, and inevitable matches, with Banks should be a lot of fun and freshen up a division that needs it.