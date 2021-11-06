Where Buster Posey Ranks Among Greatest Catchers in MLB History

0 of 11

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey unexpectedly called it quits earlier this week, walking away from a $22 million club option and hanging up his spikes after a terrific 12-year career.

The 34-year-old has quite the resume, from NL Rookie of the Year honors to 2012 NL MVP to numerous other accolades including All-Star selections, Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove. He also won three World Series titles as the leader of some great Giants pitching staffs.

So where does all of that put him in the context of baseball's best catchers?

That's the question we set out to answer, looking at career body of work, peak performance, postseason success and individual accolades to decide where Posey slots among the greatest catchers in MLB history.

Let's start with some honorable mentions.