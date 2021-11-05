Giants' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 9

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New York Giants enter their Week 9 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders as the team projected to pick sixth in the 2022 NFL draft, per Tankathon.com.

Joe Judge's team was joined at 2-6 by the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Jets are one spot ahead of the Giants going into the weekend. The Giants have not had their bye week yet.

If the Giants lose on Sunday, they have an opportunity to move up in the draft order because the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins square off at Hard Rock Stadium.

Two of the teams around the Giants in the projected draft order have Week 9 byes, so it is very easy for Giants fans to keep up with the games that will affect their status by the end of Sunday night.

New York will also have eyes on the Chicago Bears' Monday night clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants own Chicago's first-round pick from the trade that brought the Bears into position to select Justin Fields.

Chicago's first-round pick is currently locked into the No. 10 spot, but that could get better if the Steelers beat the Bears to conclude Week 9.