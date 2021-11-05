3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For the first time since 2017, the Indianapolis Colts hosted a primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night. And they put on quite the show for the national audience.

The Colts stormed out to a big lead early and cruised to a 45-30 win over the New York Jets. Indianapolis built an 18-point lead by halftime, an advantage that it stretched to as many as 32 in the third quarter. It never trailed, and it led for the final 43 minutes and 24 seconds.

With the victory, the Colts improved to 4-5, as they've now won three of their past five games following an 0-3 start. This was a bounce-back win on short rest, as they had just lost in overtime to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from Indianapolis' Week 9 victory.