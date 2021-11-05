3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 9 WinNovember 5, 2021
3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 9 Win
For the first time since 2017, the Indianapolis Colts hosted a primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night. And they put on quite the show for the national audience.
The Colts stormed out to a big lead early and cruised to a 45-30 win over the New York Jets. Indianapolis built an 18-point lead by halftime, an advantage that it stretched to as many as 32 in the third quarter. It never trailed, and it led for the final 43 minutes and 24 seconds.
With the victory, the Colts improved to 4-5, as they've now won three of their past five games following an 0-3 start. This was a bounce-back win on short rest, as they had just lost in overtime to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Here are three takeaways from Indianapolis' Week 9 victory.
The Offense Was Nearly Perfect from the Start
The Colts' offense was no match for the Jets' defense for most of the night. That was especially the case early, as Indianapolis dominated and picked up big plays in a multitude of ways. In fact, the Colts achieved something they hadn't done in more than a decade.
For the first time since 2007, Indianapolis scored a touchdown on each of its first four drives (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini). The Colts jumped out to an early lead on Nyheim Hines' 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then, after the Jets had tied it up, Jonathan Taylor made it 14-7 with a 21-yard TD run 1:36 into the second quarter.
Indianapolis' final two first-half possessions each ended in passing touchdowns from Carson Wentz, who finished the night 22-for-30 for 272 yards and three TDs. The Colts amassed 532 total yards, committed no turnovers and picked up 28 first downs.
With its 11 possessions, Indianapolis had six touchdowns, one field goal, two punts, one turnover on downs and a kneeldown to end the game. The second half wasn't as perfect as the first, but it also didn't need to be, considering how big of lead the Colts had built by that point.
Indianapolis' 45 points were its most since Frank Reich took over as head coach for the 2018 season. And if it can keep having performances like this, it will be difficult to beat.
Taylor Continued His Incredible Tear
Taylor has had some big games during the first half of the 2021 season. Thursday was his biggest yet.
The Colts' second-year running back rushed for a season-high 172 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 78-yard score in the third quarter. He's now gotten into the end zone in six consecutive games, scoring all nine of his touchdowns during that span after having none through the first three weeks of the season.
As Taylor continues to put up huge numbers, Indianapolis is leaning on the 22-year-old even more. He had a season-high 19 carries while also recording two receptions for 28 yards. And he keeps delivering big plays to power the Colts' offense to success.
"When he gets to the second level, I feel like it's going to the house," Reich said, per ESPN's Mike Wells. "He's just fast, strong and elusive. Playing really good. Our receivers really work hard down the field so they're going to get him all the help he can have down there."
According to the NFL Media Research Department, Taylor is the first player with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in six straight games in a season since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. He may keep that streak going in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, too.
Colts in Playoff Hunt, but Tough Tests Ahead
The Colts badly needed a win on Thursday night. With five losses and plenty more difficult matchups on their upcoming schedule, they couldn't afford to fall to the two-win Jets. It will be a similar situation next week, when they host the Jaguars.
Even if Indianapolis notches another victory next week to improve to .500, it will have to play well against some strong teams down the stretch if it hopes to get into the playoffs. And it may be difficult for it to win the AFC South, considering the Tennessee Titans are 6-2 and have already won both matchups against the Colts.
Among the challenging opponents still on Indianapolis' schedule are the Buffalo Bills (5-2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2), New England Patriots (4-4), Arizona Cardinals (7-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-2). The Colts can make it to the postseason, but they'll likely need some big wins along the way.
Perhaps Thursday's big showing was the start of a winning streak that can get Indianapolis going. But it will need to build some momentum and keep playing this well if it hopes to secure a playoff berth for the third time in four seasons.