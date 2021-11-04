Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After November 4

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have been forced to dip deeper into their bench than expected early on the NBA regular season.

Ben Simmons is still sitting out as the two parties work on a solution that either keeps him in Philadelphia, or moves him via trade.

Tobias Harris missed the last two games due to a positive COVID-19 test and Joel Embiid was out for the week's first game. Embiid returned for Wednesday's clash with the Chicago Bulls. Danny Green is dealing with a hamstring issue as well.

Georges Niang, who came to Philadelphia in the offseason, has been the top scoring beneficiary of all the starting lineup shakeups.

With a few players elevated to the starting five, Niang has taken over the role of top bench scorer and he has thrived in it.

Niang's play off the bench should draw the interest of fantasy basketball players in need of some extra shooting help over the next few weeks.