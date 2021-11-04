NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Warriors

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, winning six of their first seven games. It's early, but if their recent play is any indication, they may be on their way back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

However, the Warriors' roster may look a bit different by the time the postseason arrives. There are going to be deals that occur between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline, and it's possible that Golden State will be involved in one or more of them.

One player who may be traded at some point over the next few months is Ben Simmons. The 25-year-old point guard has had an ongoing saga with the Philadelphia 76ers, as he missed training camp and the preseason and still hasn't played for them this season.

Simmons wanted to be dealt at one point, and it's unclear if that's still the case. But it wouldn't be a surprise if this situation eventually ends with him getting traded out of Philadelphia.

Golden State has been one team mentioned in Simmons rumors over the past few months. And according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, there are "people within the building that would be intrigued by the idea." Slater recently shared that with Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype Podcast while discussing the potential for Simmons to eventually end up with the Warriors.

However, Slater also noted that Golden State owner Joe Lacob has been skeptical of Simmons' fit with the team, and there may be players he'd rather not have to trade away.

"If you talk to him behind the scenes on or off the record, he's transparent that he's not giving up the young guys, particularly for a flawed type of star like Simmons," Slater said on the podcast (h/t Scotto). "It would have to be a home-run type of thing for them to move off [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga."

Slater added that Lacob "values Kuminga and Wiseman and their futures more than other teams do right now," which is why the Warriors and 76ers may not be able to work out a Simmons trade.

What other deals could Golden State potentially make during the season? Well, another player who has been brought up in trade rumors this year is forward Draymond Green, who is in his 10th NBA season, all of which have been with the Warriors.

According to Slater, the Portland Trail Blazers "would love to have" Green. Not only that, but Portland star guard Damian Lillard has "been obsessed with getting him there for a while," per Slater.

Green has gotten off to a solid start to the 2021-22 season, as he's averaging 8.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists in seven games. It makes sense that the Trail Blazers would want to add him, but it's not a guarantee that the Warriors would want to part with him.