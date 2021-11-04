Where Do Braves Rank Among Greatest MLB World Series Winners in Last 20 Years?

0 of 20

Eric Gay/Associated Press

When the final four teams were decided in MLB this year, the Atlanta Braves held the longest odds to win the World Series.

They had won the fewest games, and it made more sense to bet on the Dodgers, Astros or Red Sox, who had all won titles in recent years.

But the Braves? Better than they were given credit for, certainly.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where they stack among the World Series champions of the past 20 years.

For these rankings, we consider factors ranging from regular-season and postseason performances as well as overall talent.

Dig in.