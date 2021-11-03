AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 3

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega kicked off this week’s show, making his way to the ring for a showdown with The Dark Order’s Alan Angels. The first time the competitors did battle, Angels nearly scored a massive upset and earned himself a contract with AEW in the process.

Omega withstood an early onslaught of Angels and slowed the pace, picking his opponent apart with an arsenal that included a nasty kick to the ribs. Angels fought back, wiping Omega out with a tope suicida through the middle rope. A springboard moonsault wiped the world champ out on the floor and a diving crossbody back inside earned him a two-count.

Omega regained the upper-hand but an arrogant pin attempt had announcers questioning if it would proved costly.

It did not. The champion uncorked multiple V-Triggers and scored the pinfall victory.

After the match, Omega cut a brief promo claiming he can take away Angels’ career, just like he gave it to him by way of their match in April 2020. Before he could deliver a One-Winged Angel onto a chair, Hangman Page made the save, narrowly missing a Buckshot Lariat as Omega escaped to the sanctuary of the floor.

Result

Omega defeated Angels

Grade

C+

Analysis

Just like he did a year and a half ago, Angels impressed against Omega, this time in a shorter and more compact match. The crowd was into the possibility of him possibly scoring the upset and the resulting heat improved the overall quality of the contest.

The outcome was what it should have been, obviously, but using the smallest member of The Dark Order as babyface in peril for Hangman to come to the aid of was a nice touch.

The crowd is overwhelmingly into Page and the moment he defeats Omega to win the title, and he better, will be an unforgettable moment because of the emotion put forth by the AEW faithful.