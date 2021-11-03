AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 3November 3, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 3
The journey to AEW Full Gear on November 13 continued Wednesday night on TNT with a blockbuster main event pitting "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes against Andrade El Idolo, the latest in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament and the AAA Tag Team Championships at stake.
Would Rhodes vanquish El Idolo, all while battling recent negative fan reaction and an incredibly personal rivalry with Malakai Black?
Did Anna Jay or Jamie Hayter move one step closer to making history as the inaugural TBS champion?
Was FTR able to defeat the debuting duo of Samuray del Sol and Aerostar?
The answers to those questions and more played out in another explosive episode of Dynamite.
Match Card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo
- TBS Women's Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter
- Alan Angels vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
- AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Samuray Del Sol and Aerostar vs. FTR (c)
Alan Angels vs. Kenny Omega
AEW world champion Kenny Omega kicked off this week’s show, making his way to the ring for a showdown with The Dark Order’s Alan Angels. The first time the competitors did battle, Angels nearly scored a massive upset and earned himself a contract with AEW in the process.
Omega withstood an early onslaught of Angels and slowed the pace, picking his opponent apart with an arsenal that included a nasty kick to the ribs. Angels fought back, wiping Omega out with a tope suicida through the middle rope. A springboard moonsault wiped the world champ out on the floor and a diving crossbody back inside earned him a two-count.
Omega regained the upper-hand but an arrogant pin attempt had announcers questioning if it would proved costly.
It did not. The champion uncorked multiple V-Triggers and scored the pinfall victory.
After the match, Omega cut a brief promo claiming he can take away Angels’ career, just like he gave it to him by way of their match in April 2020. Before he could deliver a One-Winged Angel onto a chair, Hangman Page made the save, narrowly missing a Buckshot Lariat as Omega escaped to the sanctuary of the floor.
Result
Omega defeated Angels
Grade
C+
Analysis
Just like he did a year and a half ago, Angels impressed against Omega, this time in a shorter and more compact match. The crowd was into the possibility of him possibly scoring the upset and the resulting heat improved the overall quality of the contest.
The outcome was what it should have been, obviously, but using the smallest member of The Dark Order as babyface in peril for Hangman to come to the aid of was a nice touch.
The crowd is overwhelmingly into Page and the moment he defeats Omega to win the title, and he better, will be an unforgettable moment because of the emotion put forth by the AEW faithful.
CM Punk Addresses Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston
CM Punk made his way to the ring to address the AEW faithful.
First, he addressed Jon Moxley, who will be entering rehabilitation for alcoholism, as announced by Tony Khan late Tuesday night. After showing respect to the former world champion, he implored anyone who needs help to reach out and ask for it.
Then, he turned his attention to Eddie Kingston, who interrupted an interview Punk was in the middle of conducting last week. Irritated, annoyed and pissed off about it, he challenged Kingston to meet him one-on-one next week in St. Louis.
Grade
A
Analysis
Fans will always love Punk because he is the most relatable storyteller in the business.
The Mox stuff was beyond classy and a message to anyone within earshot. That was real; significant beyond the squared circle. Segueing into the Kinston promo, explaining why he has beef with him and challenging him to a match next week, was just super effective work from a master of it.
There are some who will question the way that he has been utilized since his arrival but when he can sit in the middle of the ring and deliver a promo like he did tonight, showing respect to one of the faces of the company during a tough time and putting over a feud, he is absolutely invaluable.