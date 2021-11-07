Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Freddie Freeman in MLB Free Agency

1 of 11

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Freeman was only 24 years old when Atlanta signed him to an eight-year, $135 million contract extension in 2014, and he was only recently established as a star, to boot.

Nevertheless, that deal proved to be a win for everyone.

Freeman averaged a .300/.394/.526 slash line and won two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove for Atlanta during the life of the contract. As for what the man himself got out of it, the money was good and the aforementioned World Series ring isn't too shabby either.

Given that he's now 32 years old, it's doubtful that Freeman will find another eight-year deal on the open market even though more than one team will be bidding for his services. And yet, he might still come close to the guarantee of his first major pact with Atlanta.

In 2019, the St. Louis Cardinals broke the bank by signing fellow star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a five-year, $130 million contract. Though Goldschmidt was a seasonal age younger at the time than Freeman is now, it still looks like a relevant precedent for the latter's free-agent value.

A contract in the $130 million range shouldn't be prohibitive for most teams in MLB, including some of the rebuilders around the league. Which is to say, it wouldn't be the biggest shock if the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles or Miami Marlins got involved in Freeman's market.

That said, we like the following 10 teams' chances more.