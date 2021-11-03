3 Possible Scenarios for Brock Lesnar's Return to WWE SmackDown

3 Possible Scenarios for Brock Lesnar's Return to WWE SmackDownNovember 3, 2021
WWE wrote Brock Lesnar off of television on the October 22 episode of SmackDown by way of a beatdown on official Adam Pearce that ended with an indefinite suspension of The Beast Incarnate.
Pearce continued his crusade for revenge after the humiliating attack, fining Lesnar $1 million and unleashing a Twitter rant to justify his excessive punishment.
All of this is undoubtedly aimed at keeping Lesnar's name alive entering the new year and WrestleMania season, a time of year he figures to play a major role in.
But what are the best options for reintroducing Lesnar to the WWE Universe?
As it turns out, two of the three revolve around a very good friend of his.
Advocate Paul Heyman Negotiates a Return
One of the consistent threads throughout Brock Lesnar's return to WWE has been the tease that he is still working with Paul Heyman, despite his former advocate now serving as the special counsel for Universal champion Roman Reigns.
We saw it as recently as this past Friday night when Heyman went on a big, long-winded rant regarding official Adam Pearce adding a $1 million fee on top of Lesnar's suspension. Heyman ultimately composed himself, seemingly understanding Kayla Braxton was trying to catch him in a conundrum and walked away.
But what if Heyman secretly helped negotiate the end of said suspension, thus bringing Lesnar back into the fold?
It would be consistent with the storyline and create further dissension within Reigns' camp, potentially planting the seeds for him finally dropping the title as soon as Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.
Speaking of the annual 30-man over-the-top-rope battle extravaganza...
Lesnar Wins Royal Rumble After Pearce Punishment Deemed Excessive
The Royal Rumble is one of the most prestigious matches in WWE and the company cuts no corners when it comes to delivering surprises and big names.
After Lesnar was suspended by Pearce for laying hands on a WWE official, then unjustly fined an absurd amount of money, what better way to bring The Beast back into fold than by rendering ol' Scrap Iron's ruling excessive and allowing Brock to compete in said match?
Lesnar entering the Rumble and winning for the first time since 2003 would not only continue the legacy of future Hall of Famers winning the monumental battle royal, it would set up the rematch with Reigns that appears destined to unfold in the new year.
Brock adds to his resume, we get the predestined WrestleMania main event and the surprise of The Beast entering a match he almost certainly will not be advertised for ahead of time.
It is a win-win scenario and more importantly, one that makes sense within the context of something WWE is already working on.
Heyman Manipulates Reigns into Accepting Rematch
Heyman negotiating a return for Lesnar is one thing. Manipulating Reigns by poking at his ego is another.
From the moment Lesnar returned at SummerSlam, the question has been whether Heyman knew he was coming back and if the extreme mastermind had been playing Reigns all along. Was he setting The Tribal Chief up for Lesnar to knock down?
Thus far, the answer has been no, but the controversial ending to the title match between Reigns and Lesnar at Crown Jewel, and Heyman's involvement in it, has some wondering if there was smoke where there was fire.
Perhaps the best way to pay things off and bring Lesnar back in time for WrestleMania is to have it be revealed that yes, Heyman was (and is) manipulating the overconfident, egotistical Reigns. Following another successful title defense, Reigns cuts an eerily similar promo in which he vows to have beaten everyone placed before him when Heyman interrupts and alerts The Head of the Table to "talk" of him ducking Lesnar.
Heyman talks up Reigns' accomplishments but then states all of that doesn't matter because the people believe he is a coward; afraid of Brock Lesnar. He says the only way to establish himself as the greatest wrestler of all time is to silence those doubters and beat Lesnar one more time, firmly solidifying himself as the undisputed Head of the Table in WWE.
Would Reigns be skeptical? Absolutely. The best part of his character is that he's not a gullible heel, but Heyman is a mastermind of the next level. He has made a career out of manipulating wrestlers and situations to get what he wants. He would play to Reigns' weaknesses, even insecurity, and get the desired outcome.
It would be a logical step toward Reigns' downfall and split with Heyman, while returning Lesnar to TV and setting up the big-money main event. It would also accomplish the seemingly impossible: turn Heyman babyface after months of being disrespected and humbled by Reigns.