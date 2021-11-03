3 Possible Scenarios for Brock Lesnar's Return to WWE SmackDown

3 of 3

Heyman negotiating a return for Lesnar is one thing. Manipulating Reigns by poking at his ego is another.

From the moment Lesnar returned at SummerSlam, the question has been whether Heyman knew he was coming back and if the extreme mastermind had been playing Reigns all along. Was he setting The Tribal Chief up for Lesnar to knock down?

Thus far, the answer has been no, but the controversial ending to the title match between Reigns and Lesnar at Crown Jewel, and Heyman's involvement in it, has some wondering if there was smoke where there was fire.

Perhaps the best way to pay things off and bring Lesnar back in time for WrestleMania is to have it be revealed that yes, Heyman was (and is) manipulating the overconfident, egotistical Reigns. Following another successful title defense, Reigns cuts an eerily similar promo in which he vows to have beaten everyone placed before him when Heyman interrupts and alerts The Head of the Table to "talk" of him ducking Lesnar.

Heyman talks up Reigns' accomplishments but then states all of that doesn't matter because the people believe he is a coward; afraid of Brock Lesnar. He says the only way to establish himself as the greatest wrestler of all time is to silence those doubters and beat Lesnar one more time, firmly solidifying himself as the undisputed Head of the Table in WWE.

Would Reigns be skeptical? Absolutely. The best part of his character is that he's not a gullible heel, but Heyman is a mastermind of the next level. He has made a career out of manipulating wrestlers and situations to get what he wants. He would play to Reigns' weaknesses, even insecurity, and get the desired outcome.

It would be a logical step toward Reigns' downfall and split with Heyman, while returning Lesnar to TV and setting up the big-money main event. It would also accomplish the seemingly impossible: turn Heyman babyface after months of being disrespected and humbled by Reigns.