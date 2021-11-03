NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons' Status, Timberwolves' Trade Interest

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Ben Simmons still isn't playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he hasn't been traded, either. And yet, there continues to be news surrounding the point guard, even if his status hasn't changed much.

The latest buzz surrounding the 25-year-old has to do with his "mental readiness to play." On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that the 76ers have become "increasingly frustrated" with him because he isn't accepting their help in trying to get him to a point when he'll be ready.

Wojnarowski and Shelburne noted that Simmons has been getting a back ailment treated by team doctors, but he's been "unwilling" to meet with the staff regarding his mental readiness. He's been working with mental health professionals via the NBA Players Association since the summer, per the ESPN report, but he hasn't provided details of the meetings to the 76ers.

After missing training camp and the preseason, the Australian has been around the team, but he hasn't been a full participant in Philadelphia's team activities, per Wojnarowski and Shelburne. The 76ers, which have gotten off to a 5-2 start, are still hopeful Simmons will eventually fully rejoin them.

"The Sixers remain eager to help Simmons address his mental readiness so he can return to the team. There's uncertainty whether he's progressing with that same objective, sources said," Wojnarowski and Shelburne wrote.

It's impossible to tell what will happen next or when/if Simmons will suit up for the 76ers. There have been twists and turns over the past two months, with the only constant being the fact that the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't been playing basketball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Could Simmons still be traded? That remains to be seen. But it appears one rumored suitor, the Minnesota Timberwolves, may no longer be a potential partner for Philadelphia to work with.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP 5 Eyewitness News shared on his SKOR North podcast, The Scoop, that Minnesota general manager Sachin Gupta hasn't contacted Philadelphia about a potential Simmons deal "for a couple of weeks" (h/t HoopsHype).

Wolfson noted that Gupta "did plant the seed" when he told the 76ers he was interested in Simmons about four weeks ago, but there haven't been any recent conversations.

Simmons has been a strong player over his first four NBA seasons. He's a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-Defensive Team selection and a versatile player with an impressive skill set.

Even though his numbers were down during the 2020-21 season, he's still a productive player. And once he returns, he has a good chance to be a key contributor for the 76ers or another team.

For now, though, it's still unclear when that will be. And it doesn't seem like a resolution is coming in the near future.