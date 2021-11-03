3 Cowboys Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2021

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys sit atop the NFC East at 6-1 in a great position to make a postseason run this year. That's thanks in no small part to a crop of players who are looking to earn themselves a big payday in 2022.

Jerry Jones and Co. finally landed on a long-term contract with quarterback Dak Prescott. Now starts the continued efforts to put a team around him that can make a run in January and February.

That will obviously include identifying who has to be a priority when it comes time to do some contract extensions.

The team has already made it clear they don't intend to sign anyone to an extension during the season. That's probably good business as they need everyone focused on putting forth their best week in and week out.

That being said, these three players are making a great case to have their contracts extended as soon as the season is over.