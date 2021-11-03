3 Cowboys Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2021November 3, 2021
3 Cowboys Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2021
The Dallas Cowboys sit atop the NFC East at 6-1 in a great position to make a postseason run this year. That's thanks in no small part to a crop of players who are looking to earn themselves a big payday in 2022.
Jerry Jones and Co. finally landed on a long-term contract with quarterback Dak Prescott. Now starts the continued efforts to put a team around him that can make a run in January and February.
That will obviously include identifying who has to be a priority when it comes time to do some contract extensions.
The team has already made it clear they don't intend to sign anyone to an extension during the season. That's probably good business as they need everyone focused on putting forth their best week in and week out.
That being said, these three players are making a great case to have their contracts extended as soon as the season is over.
TE Dalton Schultz
At the beginning of the season, it would have been easy to make a case to not even bring back Dalton Schultz.
After all, it wasn't clear he would be ahead of Blake Jarwin as the team's top tight end, and the Cowboys certainly didn't need their tight end to be a big receiving threat with the trio of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup at receiver.
Schultz has done plenty to end both of those thoughts. With Gallup out for all but one game this season he has become the clear third option. He's third on the team in targets (44), receptions (33), yards (370) and touchdowns (3).
Jarwin, meanwhile, has just 10 catches and 90 yards on the season.
Both Gallup and Schultz are set to hit the open market. If the Cowboys are forced to make a decision between the two, Schultz would have to be the pick based on what he's given them this season and the need for a tight end who can take advantage of the attention Cooper and Lamb draw.
Edge Randy Gregory
After signing a one-year extension with the club worth $2.1 million for the 2021 season Randy Gregory needed to do two things to secure a more lucrative financial future: stay out of trouble and produce on the field.
Gregory came into this season well aware of that fact.
"I understand it's a contract year. It's all about earning everything now," Gregory told Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I'm going to do that on the field. Barring injury, I think I will be all right."
Thus far in 2021, he has done both. Gregory, who has been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, has played in all but one of the Cowboys games this season and hasn't made any headlines for his decision-making off the field.
That's been good news for the Cowboys too because he has carried them up front. The pass-rusher is PFF's third-highest graded edge defender, and he leads the team in sacks with five and total pressures with 20.
Gregory's contract negotiations will be interesting. Because he was suspended for a whole season, he has never had a huge contract, but he will be hitting his age-30 season in 2022.
OG Connor Williams
As last year showed, putting a great offensive line in front of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott is going to be key to the sustained success of the offense. Connor Williams might not be an All-Pro like Tyron Smith or Zack Martin, but he's doing enough to be included in long-term plans.
For the fourth consecutive season, Williams is on pace to post a better PFF grade than the previous season. The analysts over there currently have him ranked as the 14th-best guard in the league, giving the Cowboys a great one-two punch on the interior with Martin.
Williams is prone to committing penalties. His 10 lead the league right now, but he has only given up one sack and is a mauler in the run game.
Last season, Williams was one of the lone bright spots on the offensive line. With everyone healthy, he continues to get better. At this point, based on his ability to provide a high floor with the potential to continue to get better, he's going to be an important free agent to bring back in the offseason.