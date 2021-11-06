Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards and the NBA Players Making a Star Leap This Season

1 of 5

Matt Kelley/Associated Press

The first of two Hornets on this list, Miles Bridges is the most surprising potential All-Star this season.

Perhaps fueled by not being able to agree to a rookie extension this past offseason, Bridges is already making Charlotte regret not signing him to anything less than $25 million a year, a number he could be in line to surpass this summer.

The 23-year-old forward has nearly doubled his scoring average, going from 12.7 points per game a year ago to 24.1 while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and adding 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. The only other players averaging at least 24.0, 8.0 and 3.0 and shooting 37.0 percent or better from three this season are Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic, putting Bridges in some pretty good company.

These aren't empty stats either. The Hornets have improved by a whopping 20.6 points per 100 possessions with Bridges on the floor, placing him in the 93rd percentile of all players, per Cleaning the Glass.

Bridges' leap has been a combination of skill and opportunity, as he's once again become a full-time starter in Charlotte with P.J. Washington now in a reserve role. The Hornets are using him as an offensive hub instead of just letting him feed off LaMelo Ball. He's running 5.0 isolation plays per game, an increase from just 1.8 in 2020-21, according to Second Spectrum (h/t Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer).

Overall, just 58.2 percent of Bridges' shots this year are coming off assists, compared to 75.4 percent the year before. If opponents give him too much space, Bridges has become a good enough three-point shooter to make them pay. If they play too closely, his athletic 6'7", 225-pound frame can get by them and throw down some of the most jaw-dropping dunks in the league today.

While his fast start may not be sustainable, Bridges has deserved some All-Star attention in the early going.