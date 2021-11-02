3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 8 Loss

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New York Giants put in a decent effort on Monday night, but they were unable to knock off the struggling Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Judge's team held a three-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but that slowly evaporated during a pair of Kansas City scoring drives.

The Giants were unable to do anything on their two offensive drives that followed Evan Engram's five-yard touchdown catch.

In addition to having a stagnant offense, the Giants were once again bitten by the injury bug, as Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney dealt with injuries all night.

The loss dropped the Giants down into the NFC East basement at 2-6 and life may not get better for them with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers next up on the schedule.