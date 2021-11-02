Kevin Owens Teases Heel Turn, Bianca Belair Needs a Reset, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw continues to reshape itself with a fresh roster, and the November 1 edition made that new look all the more clearer.

With much speculation surrounding Kevin Owens' future with the company, he main-evented against Big E, losing a close match. Seth Rollins teased that we could see him and KO team up, signaling a potential heel turn to come.

Bianca Belair got another one-on-one shot at Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. While she fought hard, The EST of WWE was still unable to handle the crafty tricks of Big Time Becks, who survived the challenge thanks to an exposed turnbuckle.

Queen Zelina began to build momentum alongside Carmella. Their heel partnership picked up a big win over Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. While the Raw women's tag division is a mess, at least some fresh talent is finally stepping up.

Chad Gable showed his talent for the first time in a while in a fantastic sprint with Finn Balor. Although he lost, it was close and set the stage for a better future for him with Alpha Academy on the red brand.

Monday's episode began to rebuild the Raw roster, showing the potential of many wasted stars of the past year.