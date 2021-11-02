Kevin Owens Teases Heel Turn, Bianca Belair Needs a Reset, More WWE Raw Fallout

Kevin Owens Teases Heel Turn, Bianca Belair Needs a Reset, More WWE Raw FalloutNovember 2, 2021
WWE Raw continues to reshape itself with a fresh roster, and the November 1 edition made that new look all the more clearer.
With much speculation surrounding Kevin Owens' future with the company, he main-evented against Big E, losing a close match. Seth Rollins teased that we could see him and KO team up, signaling a potential heel turn to come.
Bianca Belair got another one-on-one shot at Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. While she fought hard, The EST of WWE was still unable to handle the crafty tricks of Big Time Becks, who survived the challenge thanks to an exposed turnbuckle.
Queen Zelina began to build momentum alongside Carmella. Their heel partnership picked up a big win over Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. While the Raw women's tag division is a mess, at least some fresh talent is finally stepping up.
Chad Gable showed his talent for the first time in a while in a fantastic sprint with Finn Balor. Although he lost, it was close and set the stage for a better future for him with Alpha Academy on the red brand.
Monday's episode began to rebuild the Raw roster, showing the potential of many wasted stars of the past year.
Kevin Owens Shouldn't Need to Turn Heel but It Could Help Him
Kevin Owens may only have a few months left in WWE, but he has a chance to go out on a high note working with Seth Rollins and Big E.
For a while now, he has been struggling for direction, but his talent should have placed him in a spot like this all the time.
Owens is popular and charismatic. He has an unconventional look, but his talent in the ring allows him to shine with anyone. He can make anything work, yet he has not stood out as a babyface for a while. That comes down to poor booking.
There may only be one way to utilize the Canadian in the main event again: He may need to turn heel. While he has said he's not a bad guy, Big E did not believe it and laid out his challenger after their match.
A man on his own can slowly grow bitter. No matter how much Owens has tried to build trust, there is not a wrestler on either roster who has given him respect. He is known as a man who will betray those who try to help him.
That is a story The Prizefighter can sell, delivering a final WWE angle with Big E that can solidify the WWE champion on Raw.
Bianca Belair Needs to Escape the Shadow of Becky Lynch
When Bianca Belair was drafted to Raw, it looked like a fresh start because it was not clear where Becky Lynch would end up.
However, Big Time Becks was drafted to the red brand as well, continuing a feud that has remained frustratingly one-sided by result.
The EST deserved better than her embarrassing loss to Lynch at SummerSlam and while her booking has kept her looking strong, WWE has not given her much of anything in terms of wins.
She lost once more by dubious means to Lynch on Monday night. Nothing was definitive, but if Belair was going to defeat The Man, she would have done it already. There's no point in dragging it out.
It is certainly time to move on from this matchup. Lynch and Belair have fantastic chemistry, but both need a fresh opponent. Big Time Becks could make Liv Morgan or Doudrop look like bigger stars by competing against the champion.
The EST could fight with a returning Alexa Bliss or Asuka, or perhaps find a tag partner to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She needs an opportunity to build back her credibility while Lynch delivers as champion. That way, they'll both be ready when their paths cross again.
Queen Zelina and Carmella Can Help Limited Women's Division
The WWE women's tag team division needs fresh talent, and few have the momentum of Queen Zelina and Carmella. While most would assume winning the Queen's Crown is a setup for a solo run, The Queen needs a little more time to build to that spot.
For the moment, she and The Most Beautiful Woman in the World can help each other. Their alliance was established before the Queen's Crown and has more credibility now.
Defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. should be a major deal, though the women's tag team champions always seem to fall to their challengers. For it to matter, this should be the beginning of a real feud that can keep all four women occupied.
Zelina and Carmella are better together at the moment, and this should be the beginning of the development of a few more key tag teams that can revitalize the whole division on the main roster.
Chad Gable Showed in 5 Minutes What He Should Do More Often
Chad Gable is one of the best amateur wrestlers on the WWE roster, and it shows in the ring. While the company has often gotten too caught up on his height, he proves time and again that he can deliver when he has the chance.
He and Finn Balor looked great together in a match that was better than it had any right to be. It almost felt like the Olympian stole an extra minute or two more from WWE than he was allowed, and he certainly used it to have one of his best singles matches in several years.
Alpha Academy can add depth to the Raw tag team division, but it needs to come with serious focus on Gable's ability. Otis is talented himself, but both have looked lesser together.
Otis is made for tag team competition, but he is a much better face than heel. While Gable has thrived as a conniving villain, he needs a true monster alongside him rather than the lovable big man.
The show teased Alpha Academy attempting to recruit Big E, which could be the beginning of the team looking at more talent to help them grow. They could turn into a faction led by Gable, who would get more chances as a leader to show what he can do.