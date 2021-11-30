WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With NXT WarGames on the horizon, the November 30 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was the final step in gaining a necessary advantage before entering the unforgiving steel.

Kay Lee Ray added her name to the women's WarGames clash as well as the WarGames Advantage Ladder Match. She would fight Dakota Kai for the opportunity to get a necessary team advantage in the cage.

Bron Breakker made his statement by calling for WarGames in the growing battle of the past and future of NXT. Two men would step into the WarGames Advantage Ladder Match, determined by an online vote.

Imperium set a challenge to Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner as well as Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The duo wanted these potential challengers to fight it out in order to determine the next team to face Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner at NXT WarGames

Before his match against Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Joe Gacy held the all-inclusive invitational. He had no limitation on who he would fight.

Cameron Grimes was itching for a fight after losing his hair to Duke Hudson. Andre Chase talked his way into that fight that The Technical Savage planned to use as a warmup for NXT WarGames.

While NXT 2.0 always delivers more than promised, the big matches were certain to be the highlights of this go-home event.