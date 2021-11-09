WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 9

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Toxic Attraction is in control of WWE NXT 2.0, but the target on the group's back only grows. The big match promoted ahead of the November 9 edition of NXT 2.0 was a six-woman clash where Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would fight Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Another big tag team match was a promised clash of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro against Julius and Brutus Creed. Diamond Mine has taken away so much from Kushida, who was looking to get revenge in a new alliance named Jacket Time.

Kay Lee Ray called her shot on Raquel Gonzalez when she came to NXT, but she was passed over in the transition to NXT 2.0. In retaliation, she promised to destroy everyone, starting with Sarray.

Joe Gacy has made a splash in NXT 2.0 through his safe-space rhetoric. However, he still had to prove himself in the ring. After finding a new focus, Boa challenged Gacy and his dangerous partner Harland.

As with any week, NXT 2.0 was certain to deliver much more with Tommaso Ciampa, Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and more.