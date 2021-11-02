UFC 268: Previewing Usman-Covington 2 and the Rest of the Card

1 of 5

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It could easily be argued that a champion's dominance can be measured by how quickly they're forced to start recycling challengers they've already vanquished.

Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson—four of the most dominant champions in UFC history—were all ultimately forced to take on men they'd already beaten before, due in large part to the fact that they'd already beaten everybody else available.

Despite being just four defenses into his title reign, current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) is now firmly in that territory himself. In the UFC 268 main event, just seven months after he knocked out Jorge Masvidal, whom he'd already beaten by decision in 2020, Usman will take on yet another familiar foe: Colby Covington (16-2).

Usman and Covington first met in December 2019, in those blissfully ignorant days when terms like "coronavirus" were only just entering our lexicons. Their fight went down as one of the best of the year.

The pair of wrestlers spent the first four rounds flaunting their shockingly effective kickboxing and entered the fifth and final round dead even on many viewers' scorecards. In the end, Usman was able to put a stamp on things with a fifth-round TKO, but Covington was adamant the stoppage came early, and has been chomping at the bit for a rematch ever since.

"Man, I feel like a little kid before Christmas," Covington told TMZ ahead of his UFC 268 rematch with Usman. "I'm so excited I finally got what I've been begging for and what I earned."

Usman and Covington's first fight suggested they're very evenly matched. That could still be true, but it's also possible their imminent do-over will unfold quite differently from their first encounter.

Usman, in particular, has seemingly improved leaps and bounds since then—a scary thought for his opposition—most notably affirming that he's discovered some latent knockout power with stoppages of Gilbert Burns and the aforementioned Masvidal.

"I want to outclass a guy," Usman told Helen Yee of his rematch with Covington recently. "I want a guy to go home, when they lay down in bed at night they're like, 'S--t, that guy's better than me. There was nothing I can do to beat him.' That's what I want. That's the feeling that I want to live with these guys each and every time they compete against me. So whether I finish him or not, I want him to have that feeling. But of course, the finish is great and that's something that people highly anticipate from me right now.”

Covington has fought once since his loss to Usman, dominating Tyron Woodley to a fifth-round TKO in September 2020, and thus hasn't had as many opportunities to show off any improvements he's made. That being said, he's had almost two years to strengthen in his game and also moved his training from American Top Team to Master's MMA, so it's safe to assume he'll be a new fighter this Saturday.

Who wins the rematch is anyone's guess, and that's exactly what makes it so exciting.