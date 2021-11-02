Is Kevin Owens Destined to Leave WWE for AEW?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Despite doing nothing of note for the better part of 2021, Kevin Owens has been a hot topic of discussion among fans as of late due to the impending expiration of his WWE deal.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported in September that the Canadian's current contract with the company is set to expire on January 31, 2022. Since then, there has been no indication he has re-signed or plans to, though it's entirely possible he will do so at the eleventh hour.

Speculation started to run rampant after Owens tweeted the coordinates to the Mount Rushmore monument on Twitter. Those familiar with his work pre-WWE know that wasn't a random coincidence; he was likely hinting at something with his former stablemates, The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

Of course, all of this broke right around the time of All Out, which was widely considered by fans to be All Elite Wrestling's strongest show to date. It featured the debut of Cole fresh off his release from WWE, and if Owens wanted to follow in his footsteps, he won't have to wait long to make that decision.

The grass may not be greener on the other side for every disgruntled WWE talent, but Owens is the exception. Let's look at the five factors as to why KO could be AEW-bound and why he arguably should be.