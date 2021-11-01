WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1

1 of 3

Raw started off with the main event this week when Lynch put the Raw women's title on the line against the former champion, Belair.

They locked up and Lynch put Belair in the corner. They traded some slaps until The EST chased The Man out to the apron. She pulled the champ back in and planted her in a waistlock.

Belair hit a handspring moonsault for a two-count. Lynch rolled out of the ring to regroup and hit a lawbreaker when Belair tried to bring her back in. The No. 1 contender hit a suplex on the floor to send us to a commercial.

We returned to see The EST beginning to build up a head of steam. She hit a pair of suplexes for a near-fall. Lynch rolled her up for a two-count before the challenger hit a gutbuster for another near-fall.

The Man ducked a shot from the braid and almost won with a victory roll. She and Belair traded pinning combinations before Lynch attempted to apply the DiaarmHer. Belair powered her up and they went crashing over the top rope to the floor.

We returned from a second break to see Lynch trying to get Belair into an armbar. The challenger was able to lift her up for a powerbomb to break her grip. They fought in the corner and Belair pressed the champ above her head for a big slam.

Lynch hit the Manhandle slam but Belair was able to get her foot on the rope to break the ref's count. Belair caught her in a baseball slide and dropped her onto the announce table. She hit Lynch with a Glam Slam for a two-count.

Lynch managed to rip the padding off the top turnbuckle and send Belair's head into it. She rolled the challenger up with a handful of tights for the win.

Grade: A-

Analysis

This was a fun match from the moment the first bell rang until the ref made the three-count. Both women looked strong, but Belair had the most standout moments.

The finish was good because it protects Belair and gives her an argument for why she still deserves to be in the hunt for the title.

Lynch did a great job playing up her new heel persona without cheating too much so when she won with a dirty trick, it was a little more surprising.

If there is one complaint to be had, it's that they felt like they were rushing a bit at times. Nothing they did looked sloppy, but they didn't spend a ton of time selling.