WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1
Following his win in a Fatal 4-Way match last week against Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins earned a future shot at the WWE Championship.
WWE.com's official preview for this week's show teased what plans The Messiah could have in store for Big E on this week's show.
The only other segment advertised ahead of time was Bianca Belair challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship in the opening segment of the show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of Raw.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (Raw Women's Championship)
Raw started off with the main event this week when Lynch put the Raw women's title on the line against the former champion, Belair.
They locked up and Lynch put Belair in the corner. They traded some slaps until The EST chased The Man out to the apron. She pulled the champ back in and planted her in a waistlock.
Belair hit a handspring moonsault for a two-count. Lynch rolled out of the ring to regroup and hit a lawbreaker when Belair tried to bring her back in. The No. 1 contender hit a suplex on the floor to send us to a commercial.
We returned to see The EST beginning to build up a head of steam. She hit a pair of suplexes for a near-fall. Lynch rolled her up for a two-count before the challenger hit a gutbuster for another near-fall.
The Man ducked a shot from the braid and almost won with a victory roll. She and Belair traded pinning combinations before Lynch attempted to apply the DiaarmHer. Belair powered her up and they went crashing over the top rope to the floor.
We returned from a second break to see Lynch trying to get Belair into an armbar. The challenger was able to lift her up for a powerbomb to break her grip. They fought in the corner and Belair pressed the champ above her head for a big slam.
Lynch hit the Manhandle slam but Belair was able to get her foot on the rope to break the ref's count. Belair caught her in a baseball slide and dropped her onto the announce table. She hit Lynch with a Glam Slam for a two-count.
Lynch managed to rip the padding off the top turnbuckle and send Belair's head into it. She rolled the challenger up with a handful of tights for the win.
Grade: A-
Analysis
This was a fun match from the moment the first bell rang until the ref made the three-count. Both women looked strong, but Belair had the most standout moments.
The finish was good because it protects Belair and gives her an argument for why she still deserves to be in the hunt for the title.
Lynch did a great job playing up her new heel persona without cheating too much so when she won with a dirty trick, it was a little more surprising.
If there is one complaint to be had, it's that they felt like they were rushing a bit at times. Nothing they did looked sloppy, but they didn't spend a ton of time selling.
Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory
After picking up a win over Dominik Mysterio last week, Austin Theory wanted to repeat his success against the legendary Rey Mysterio.
Theory backed him to the corner and made a clean break to taunt the former world champion. He knocked Rey right out of the ring with a shoulder tackle, but the Master of the 619 ran back in and started unloading on him with strikes.
He took Theory down with a headscissor takeover but the young Superstar quickly made a comeback and hit a suplex for a two-count. Theory took a moment to taunt Dominik before he hit a somersault into a dropkick.
He picked up Rey at ringside and Dom spun Rey around so he could hit a DDT on the floor as we went to a break. We returned to see Theory plant Mysterio with a gutbuster.
Rey countered a superplex and tripped him into the top turnbuckle. He sent Theory into the turnbuckle and climbed to the top rope for a seated senton. They ended up taking each other out with back-to-back dropkicks.
Theory hit Dom with a dropkick through the ropes. Rey got him in position for the 619 but the ref disqualified Rey after Dom slapped Theory in the face.
Grade: B
Analysis
This was a good match full of well-executed moves by both Superstars, but it felt like they were holding back just a bit for some reason. They were right on the cusp of making this great.
The DQ finish is not ideal but it kind of makes sense for the story WWE is building with everyone. Theory gets the win to keep his streak going while Rey and Dom will continue to develop friction due to how this played out.
They did a good job making the match competitive despite Theory's significant height, power and weight advantages. It's wild that Rey can still perform at this level after over 25 years in the business.
Big E vs. Kevin Owens
Rollins came out in another one of his signature loud suits to give a promo. He spoke about defeating Rey, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens to earn a shot at the WWE Championship.
Big E came out to respond and called Rollins out for refusing his handshake last week. Rollins mocked The New Day's accomplishments until Big E got angry.
The champ suggested they have the title match tonight, but Rollins didn't like that idea one bit. He said he wasn't 100% after the Ladder Match last week and they would have the match on his terms.
Kevin Owens joined them from the stage and proceeded to insult The Messiah. He challenged Big E to a match for tonight and the champ accepted right away.
