Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony's Adjustment, Austin Reaves Impressions, More

Anthony was once an offensive centerpiece and a bonafide NBA superstar. The 10-time All-Star has been more of a role player in recent seasons, though, and most expected him to be little more than a scoring option off the bench in Los Angeles.

Well, Anthony has certainly been that. He's also been a valuable three-point shooter and a willing defender—traits that fantastically complement what the Lakers have in their big three.

"It creates so much space for myself, Russ and AD to work our pick-and-roll magic when you have guys like Melo, and guys that can space the floor and keep guys honest on the perimeter," James said after L.A.'s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll.

"When he's providing that kind of performance on the defensive side of the ball, with the way he's shooting it, he's a huge part of our win tonight," coach Frank Vogel said after Sunday's win, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

While some may be surprised by Anthony fitting in so quickly with L.A., Anthony himself doesn't find it shocking at all.

"I think people don't really understand me," Anthony said, per McMenamin. "I think there's a misconception out there about me and not being able to adapt to situations. But I'm easily adaptable, man, to any situation."

Through seven games, the Lakers have looked to Anthony in multiple situations, So far, he has delivered.