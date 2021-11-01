Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony's Adjustment, Austin Reaves Impressions, More

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony's Adjustment, Austin Reaves Impressions, MoreNovember 1, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 4-3 with Sunday's win over the Houston Rockets. Things haven't gone as Lakers fans likely would have hoped, but Los Angeles is at least treading water as its revamped roster continues to find a rhythm.
L.A.'s new Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, of course, are at the heart of the new-look squad. However, the Lakers are getting some unexpectedly big early returns from the supporting cast.
Carmelo Anthony, for example, has been a tremendous asset off the bench. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Austin Reaves is making the Lakers look brilliant for carrying him on the regular-season roster.
Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz surrounding these two valuable support players, along with an update on one role player who has yet to make his 2021 Lakers debut.
Carmelo Anthony Adjusting to His New Role in L.A.
Anthony was once an offensive centerpiece and a bonafide NBA superstar. The 10-time All-Star has been more of a role player in recent seasons, though, and most expected him to be little more than a scoring option off the bench in Los Angeles.
Well, Anthony has certainly been that. He's also been a valuable three-point shooter and a willing defender—traits that fantastically complement what the Lakers have in their big three.
"It creates so much space for myself, Russ and AD to work our pick-and-roll magic when you have guys like Melo, and guys that can space the floor and keep guys honest on the perimeter," James said after L.A.'s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll.
"When he's providing that kind of performance on the defensive side of the ball, with the way he's shooting it, he's a huge part of our win tonight," coach Frank Vogel said after Sunday's win, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
While some may be surprised by Anthony fitting in so quickly with L.A., Anthony himself doesn't find it shocking at all.
"I think people don't really understand me," Anthony said, per McMenamin. "I think there's a misconception out there about me and not being able to adapt to situations. But I'm easily adaptable, man, to any situation."
Through seven games, the Lakers have looked to Anthony in multiple situations, So far, he has delivered.
Austin Reaves Is Making a Strong Early Impression
Reaves has been another pleasant surprise of the Lakers' early campaign. Los Angeles took a flier on the undrafted Oklahoma product in the offseason, and Reaves has quickly become more than just a developmental prospect.
The Lakers signed Reaves to their active roster just before the start of the season, and they're already getting quality returns. The 23-year-old is averaging 19.8 minutes, 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while providing a boost on the defensive end of the court.
"He has been outstanding for us on both sides of the ball," Vogel said, per Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire.
On the court, Reaves has handled himself more like a seasoned veteran than an undrafted rookie with only six games under his belt. Teammates like Davis are already seeing the value he can provide.
"Any rookie can get scared in the moment—overtime, fourth quarter," Davis said, per Taylor. The first time he has been through that in a close game as far as the NBA level. He stayed composed the entire time. He is definitely a guy we can use throughout the season."
While Reaves is only playing a limited support role right now, he's doing it well and could see his minutes increase as the season wears on. At least one outsider believes that Reave's role should be increased immediately.
"Vogel need to give all [Kent] Bazemore’s minutes to Reaves," ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins tweeted.
It might not be long before the Lakers agree.
Wayne Ellington 'Cleared for Activity', Won't Be Rushed Back
The Lakers added guard Wayne Ellington in the offseason to help bolster their perimeter shooting. The 33-year-old 42.2 percent of his three-point attempts last season with the Detroit Pistons while averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 assists.
However, Ellington has been out since the late preseason with a hamstring strain and has yet to make his Lakers debut—in 2021, anyway, as he played for L.A. during the 2014-15 season.
Fortunately, Vogel announced on Friday that Ellington has been "cleared for activity", so his return should be coming soon. The Lakers, though, aren't going to rush Ellington onto the court.
"We’d like to get him in a couple of our practices before we throw him into a game. Not sure when that's going to happen, but I don't plan on using him tonight," Vogel said before the Cleveland game, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
And Vogel shouldn't be in a rush to get Ellington back—or Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker, for that matter. Having a healthy roster in the postseason will be far more valuable than an extra win or two in November.
The NBA season, after all, is a test of endurance.