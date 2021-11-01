Seth Rollins vs. Big E and the Hottest Wrestling Storylines of the Week

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Welcome to the newest edition of Bleacher Report's ranking of the hottest pro wrestling storylines of the week. This is where we take a look at the most intriguing plots and how they've advanced.

Professional wrestling often benefits from the serial nature of its weekly programming. It gives companies like All Elite Wrestling and WWE a wealth of continuity to play with. Some of the best storylines are a result of long-term storytelling or callbacks.

For example, most of Roman Reigns' recent character work and feuds utilize his career up to this point. His last encounter with Daniel Bryan, for example, was much more appealing due to their storied history.

This week, many of our entries developed out of dangling plot threads or references to older matchups. It has helped to enrich many ongoing storylines.

Let's see how some of the best examples rank.