Bleacher Report NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline is the last-gasp opportunity for any team in need of a significant upgrade to its roster during the current campaign.

Top-of-the-line free agents signed months ago. The next draft isn't until April. And difference-makers aren't likely to be found among remaining free agents, current backups or practice-squad players.

While the NFL isn't nearly as active as other leagues when it comes to last-minute deals, general managers always work the phones in an attempt to improve because they understand that talent acquisition is a never-ending process. Plus, a good deal is a good deal whenever one presents itself.

This year, the setup is slightly different since teams have yet to reach the midpoint of the season based on a 17-game slate. So, any acquisition will have at least nine regular-season contests to help their new squad.

Franchises have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to swing a deal.

How much those who ultimately secured new talent actually improved remains up for debate. Bleacher Report breaks down each transaction and assigns grades to see just how well the corresponding organizations did.