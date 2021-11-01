Bleacher Report NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

Bleacher Report NFL Trade Deadline Grades and AnalysisNovember 1, 2021
The NFL trade deadline is the last-gasp opportunity for any team in need of a significant upgrade to its roster during the current campaign.
Top-of-the-line free agents signed months ago. The next draft isn't until April. And difference-makers aren't likely to be found among remaining free agents, current backups or practice-squad players.
While the NFL isn't nearly as active as other leagues when it comes to last-minute deals, general managers always work the phones in an attempt to improve because they understand that talent acquisition is a never-ending process. Plus, a good deal is a good deal whenever one presents itself.
This year, the setup is slightly different since teams have yet to reach the midpoint of the season based on a 17-game slate. So, any acquisition will have at least nine regular-season contests to help their new squad.
Franchises have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to swing a deal.
How much those who ultimately secured new talent actually improved remains up for debate. Bleacher Report breaks down each transaction and assigns grades to see just how well the corresponding organizations did.
Los Angeles Rams Acquire Edge Von Miller
The Los Angeles Rams want to repeat the feat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplished for the first time last season by winning a Super Bowl in their home stadium. To do so, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay pushed all their chips into the pot.
On Monday, the Rams traded next year's second- and third-round draft picks to the Denver Broncos for future Half of Fame edge defender Von Miller, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.
In the short term, the Rams have the most potent pass rush in football. Aaron Donald remains the game's most consistently disruptive force. As good as the all-world interior defender is, he needs help from those working the edges.
Los Angeles already leads the league with 25 sacks. Leonard Floyd is an excellent complement to Donald with a team-leading 6.5 sacks. The other side of the formation isn't as consistent.
Enter Miller, who's bounced back from last year's season-ending ankle injury. He's still very effective working the edge and giving opposing offensive tackles headaches. Miller held the league's third-highest pass-rushing grade among edge defenders going into this past weekend's slate, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Rams' win-now mentality will hamper them eventually. They will have one pick (a compensatory selection) during the first two days of the 2022 draft. They've already traded away multiple first-round picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and quarterback Matthew Stafford. But the risk could be well worth the reward.
Besides draft capital, the Rams didn't spend too much since the Broncos will pay $9 million of Miller's $9.7 million salary, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Denver essentially paid to acquire a pair of Day 2 draft picks when Miller wasn't part of its long-term plans. After all, the 32-year-old is operating under the final year of his current deal. The extra draft picks could help the Broncos secure a solution at the quarterback position.
Rams Grade: A
Broncos Grade: B
Other Names on Trade Block
Multiple names will be bandied about in the coming hours.
The Rams and Broncos got the ball rolling with a blockbuster deal, but a few other significant names could be available as well.
Deshaun Watson: The Miami Dolphins' interest in the Houston Texans quarterback is well documented. The Houston Chronicle's John McClain went as far as reporting a deal has been agreed upon in principle dependent on clarity regarding Watson's legal issues—22 civil cases from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct, plus 10 criminal complaints—and potential discipline from the league (h/t Pro Football Network).
Odell Beckham Jr.: Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson wrote that the Browns are willing to "take any call on OBJ right now." For whatever reason, he and quarterback Baker Mayfield can't get on the same page. The 28-year-old wide receiver has two more years remaining on his deal, but none of his salary is guaranteed beyond this season.
DeSean Jackson: The Rams already granted Jackson the opportunity to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The 34-year-old wide receiver hasn't been used much, and Los Angeles is already set at the position with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.
Fletcher Cox: Rapoport noted the Eagles have fielded calls for their standout defensive lineman. Cox is thought to be a core player on Philadelphia's roster, but his status won't stop general manager Howie Roseman from listening. Maybe the right deal comes along.
Andre Dillard: Dillard is another possibility since he's now the Eagles' swing offensive tackle with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata entrenched on the right and left sides, respectively. Another team may be intrigued by the 2019 first-round draft pick.
Marlon Mack: The Indianapolis Colts running back requested a trade in September, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mack is now behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on the depth chart. But he's only 25 years old and a former 1,000-yard rusher.
Kyle Fuller: The Broncos already moved Von Miller. They may be willing to do the same with Fuller. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Fuller is available. A boost to a premium position is nothing to scoff at this late in the year.