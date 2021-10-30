Ranking the Top 10 WWE and AEW Stars Under the Age of 30

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling relies heavily on nostalgia. Sometimes it just can't be helped. We all remember when we fell in love with the over-the-top theatrics, crowd participation and embellished action that only wrestling can offer.

That era of sports entertainment often becomes our favorite because we look back on it so fondly. Honestly, it's hard not to view the media through the rose-colored glasses of our youth. It was still new, and we could still easily suspend disbelief.

Is it any wonder why many companies continuously bring back the wrestlers that captured our imaginations? Nevertheless, it's still important to create new names and reach new fans.

In that regard, the industry is in good hands as the newest crop of stars and up-and-comers are primed to be the future of WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Let's look at the top 10 WWE and AEW Stars Under the age of 30.

Honorable mentions:

Bron Breakker

Dante Martin

Daniel Garcia

Brian Pillman Jr.

Leyla Hirsch

Jade Cargill

Tay Conti

Red Velvet

Riho

Lio Rush

Lee Moriarty

Sammy Guevara