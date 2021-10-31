Quick Takes on WWE's 2022 PPV Lineup, AEW's CM Punk vs. Kingston Tease and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As 2021 comes to a close, WWE has set the stage for what should be a jam-packed 2022, filled with stadium Saturday shows and possibly an event overseas.

The company's newly released pay-per-view lineup for next year gives fans a decent idea of what to expect and when as far as the biggest shows are concerned. The locations for each event also indicate that WWE has major plans for their upcoming touring schedule.

AEW has several significant shows on the horizon as well, most notably Full Gear on November 13. Of all the matches teased or outright confirmed so far, a possible bout between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston could end up having the best build.

The two teased facing off during Friday's edition of Rampage, so it seems like a likely addition to the card. Only two weeks remain until the event, but the promos they could produce in that time could be fantastic.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle why Kingston needs to be Punk's first full-fledged feud, WWE's latest "new era" getting off to a less-than-stellar start, Seth Rollins becoming the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship and more.