Shotzi and Adam Pearce Heel Turns Spice Things Up and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

SmackDown opened with Charlotte giving a promo about how she was going to rule over SmackDown now that she had arrived on the blue brand. It was the usual song and dance we always hear after the draft.

She was soon joined by Banks and Shotzi, which led to the tank enthusiast taking on The Queen in the first match of the night.

The two had a fun, competitive exchange that made Shotzi look like a real contender instead of the rookie Charlotte attempted to make her into. The Boss cheered Shotzi on from ringside as she watched her bring The Queen close to defeat several times.

Charlotte ended up getting the win, and after it was over, Shotzi blamed Banks for the loss and brutally attacked her in the ring.

The draft changed up the women's division for both shows, and it looks like management wants to build some new stars after relying on the same handful of faces for the past few years to run the title scene.

Turning Shotzi heel is a weird decision, especially since it was clear the crowd was into her during this bout. Then again, we all thought the same thing when Bayley turned heel, and she became one of the best parts of SmackDown, so let's see what happens.

Banks is an excellent choice to be Shotzi's first rival in the singles division. She can help establish the green-haired grappler as someone to watch in 2022. It wouldn't be shocking to see them in the ring together as early as next week.