The Most Highly Anticipated Matches in WWE and AEW for Rest of 2021

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Despite 2021 quickly coming to a close, there's still plenty of good wrestling to look forward to. All Elite Wrestling still has one major pay-per-view left, while WWE's final Big Four event is right around the corner.

It will be nearly impossible for AEW to top All Out, which featured so many big surprises and memorable moments. Nevertheless, Full Gear on Nov. 13 will offer some strong matches and the culmination of the promotion's longest-running storyline. The show could put a ribbon on an excellent second year for the company.

Meanwhile, Survivor Series on Nov. 21 will offer WWE's latest edition of brand warfare. The company has yet to set up matches for the event, but it has been hinting at a champion vs. champion showdown for some time. SmackDown could also revisit a pivotal rivalry featuring two of The Four Horsewomen.

These are five of the most highly anticipated matches in AEW and WWE for the rest of 2021.