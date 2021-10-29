The Most Highly Anticipated Matches in WWE and AEW for Rest of 2021October 29, 2021
The Most Highly Anticipated Matches in WWE and AEW for Rest of 2021
Despite 2021 quickly coming to a close, there's still plenty of good wrestling to look forward to. All Elite Wrestling still has one major pay-per-view left, while WWE's final Big Four event is right around the corner.
It will be nearly impossible for AEW to top All Out, which featured so many big surprises and memorable moments. Nevertheless, Full Gear on Nov. 13 will offer some strong matches and the culmination of the promotion's longest-running storyline. The show could put a ribbon on an excellent second year for the company.
Meanwhile, Survivor Series on Nov. 21 will offer WWE's latest edition of brand warfare. The company has yet to set up matches for the event, but it has been hinting at a champion vs. champion showdown for some time. SmackDown could also revisit a pivotal rivalry featuring two of The Four Horsewomen.
These are five of the most highly anticipated matches in AEW and WWE for the rest of 2021.
MJF vs. Darby Allin
MJF's rivalry with Darby Allin has been one of the hottest AEW storylines of the past few weeks. The Salt of the Earth has been playing mind games with the former TNT champion since he interrupted him Sept. 29.
MJF and The Pinnacle recently beat down Sting while he was giving an update on his protege during Dynamite. The Invisible Man hasn't appeared on TV since masked assailants attacked him Oct. 8.
The straight-edge daredevil reemerged on the latest edition of the flagship show and chased off the two-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. Afterward, Allin challenged MJF to a match at Full Gear.
At All Out, the pillars of the company proved that they are better than just being an excellent talker or a death-defying performer. Putting them in the ring together could be a fitting test for both stars and an interesting clash of styles.
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair
On the Oct. 22 episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapped women's titles in what became a controversial segment.
The exchange has become more notable because of the rumored backstage drama afterward.
During the segment, Sasha Banks also entered the fray to stake her claim to the SmackDown Women's Championship.
The Queen and The Legit Boss had a storied rivalry in 2016, which became the foundation of the Raw women's title scene. Their encounters at Roadblock, SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell—when they became the first women to venture into the demonic structure—are among the best matches of this era.
The two haven't competed in a one-on-one bout since Sept. 17, 2019. So it will be fun to see Banks and Flair reignite their heated rivalry. Even more, it will be a great way to reestablish the blue brand's women's division.
With Survivor Series coming up, it's unclear when it will happen, as Banks vs. Lynch seems more likely as the brands go head-to-head. For now, we will have to wait and see.
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
As the latest AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament rages on, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have emerged as favorites.
As such, the former WWE superstars appear to be destined to meet in the final at Full Gear. It's a high-profile matchup that would be right at home on the company's last major pay-per-view event of the year.
Mox has shown subtle hints of resentment toward the most recent signees since a promo on the Aug. 18 episode of Dynamite. Danielson's recent jabs at Moxley's tag team partner, Eddie Kingston, will probably add fuel to the fire.
The American Dragon is the most dangerous competitor in the tournament. Now, he's the man standing in the way of The Death Rider's chance to regain the AEW world title. Concurrently, Moxley is the biggest threat to Danielson's undefeated streak.
Big E vs. Roman Reigns
Big E finally captured the WWE Championship when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Sept. 13 episode of Raw.
The New Day’s resident powerhouse used the opportunity to dethrone Bobby Lashley. However, he teased a run at Roman Reigns for most of his tenure with the briefcase. He and The Bloodline clashed during the remainder of his time on SmackDown before he made the jump to Monday nights.
Big E and The Tribal Chief took part in a Triple Threat match with Lashley on Sept. 20. The Head of the Table came out on top, which would suggest that their feud is far from over. So one would have to assume they will be opponents in the upcoming champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.
Seth Rollins could also take on his ex-stablemate at the event if he successfully challenges for the WWE title. That would be a highly anticipated match as well because of their history together and their recent tension. However, SmackDown has been planting the seeds for a one-on-one match between Reigns and Big E for at least a year.
Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega
Adam Page's pursuit of the AEW World Championship is the most intricate and long-running storyline in mainstream wrestling.
Hangman vowed to capture the title during the initial press events after AEW was founded in 2019. Page failed to become the inaugural champion and went on a downward spiral that caused his friends to kick him out of the stable.
Later, he and Kenny Omega defeated SoCal Uncensored to win the tag titles. The two went on a noteworthy run that included their critically acclaimed defense against The Young Bucks at Revolution in February 2020.
FTR ended their reign at All Out 2020. Afterward, the team went their separate ways, kick-starting The Best Bout Machine's quest for singles championship gold. And his megalomaniacal tenure with the company's top prize set the two on a collision course.
Omega and Page will face each other for the title in the main event of Full Gear in what is the most highly anticipated match for the remainder of 2021.