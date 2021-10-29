Ranking the Best UFC Fighters in the Last Decade

0 of 12

David Becker/Associated Press

All of a sudden, it's been a long time.

A decade. Or, in this case, a decade-plus a few months.

Back then, when the calendar turned to 2011, the UFC was still in its formative stages and actually opened with a New Year's Day show—UFC 125: Resolution—at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nearly 150 pay-per-views have followed in the subsequent 10-plus years as the mixed martial arts conglomerate prepares to produce UFC 267 this weekend from its uber-hyped "Fight Island" venue in Abu Dhabi.

All the time that's passed got we B/R writing types thinking about the roster of great fighters that have graced the Octagon in the 3,954 days that have elapsed since lightweights Frankie Edgar and Gray Maynard headlined that holiday show in the Nevada desert.

Some have been great for one night, some have been great for several nights, and others have established themselves among the company's all-time best

The latter group is the one we focused on in compiling a list of the 10 best fighters (plus two honorable mentions) who've called the UFC home in the last decade. The criteria were simple. We looked at their best wins, the hardware they compiled and the impact they made on the sport as a whole in their run.

Click through to see what we came up with and feel free to launch a verbal strike of your own in the comments.