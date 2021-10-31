AEW Stars Who Need Full Gear Win to Become Legitimate Draws in 2022

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The 2021 edition of All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view is approaching fast, but the focus has shifted to which stars scheduled to fight will become legitimate top draws with a victory.

From Adam Page finally getting his chance to dethrone AEW world champion Kenny Omega to Jade Cargill and Jurassic Express taking the next step to superstardom, the November 13 PPV could help the company build the top stars of the future.

Here are the wrestlers who need a victory at Full Gear to become legitimate draws in 2022.

Adam Page

The fear for many wrestling fans was that AEW would abandon its long-term plans to have Adam Page eventually defeat his former friend and tag team partner Kenny Omega because of the influx of top-tier talent added to the roster.

Instead of hotshotting CM Punk, Adam Page or Bryan Danielson into the world title scene, it was Page who won the ladder match to become No. 1 contender, setting up the conclusion of a story years in the making.

No company in wrestling does a better job at long-term storytelling than AEW, and Page is on the precipice of becoming one of the top draws in the sport.

Every time Page walks down the ramp, he is received by crowds with some of the loudest cheers of anyone on the card. To cement his spot as a legitimate top star and a bona fide draw for AEW, Page needs to kick out of the One-Winged Angel and walk out of the PPV with the title.

The Hangman is the future of wrestling, and the future is now.

Jade Cargill

Rumors are swirling that Jade Cargill is scheduled to fight Thunder Rosa at Full Gear. While the stage is set for Rosa to continue her face run en route to a championship match against women's champion Britt Baker, Cargill should cement her status as a top heel by stealing a win at the PPV.

Not only would a victory give Cargill major mainstream credibility as she continues to dominate her competition, but it would also give Rosa a secondary feud to sink her teeth into while she waits to become the person to eventually defeat Baker for the title.

Cargill is a physical specimen and has the look to become a star who transcends the wrestling business. With AEW looking to expand its fanbase beyond just hardcore viewers, Cargill should be booked as one of the top heels in the company.

If AEW wants to appeal to a broader audience, Cargill should steal a victory from Thunder Rosa.

Jurassic Express

The combination of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus has become one of the most beloved tag teams in all of wrestling, but they don't have the marquee victories needed to take the next step into the upper echelon.

That all changes at Full Gear when they are likely to face the Young Bucks in a bout that could steal the show and cement the legacy of Jurassic Express. With no titles on the line, the two teams could put on a tag team masterclass in the middle of an already stacked card.

The Young Bucks have been the best tag team in wrestling for over a decade, but it's time for them to put over one of the hottest acts in AEW. With a momentous victory, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus would be the unquestioned No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles and the hottest duo in the business.

A win at Full Gear would set up Jurassic Express for an unforgettable 2022.

