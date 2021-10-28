Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After October 28

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

A handful of young players across the NBA have gotten off to fantastic starts.

Fantasy basketball players should have their attention focused on the likes of Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Cam Reddish as potential additions to bolster squad depth.

Wagner provided the Orlando Magic with another shooter in the starting lineup. He has five straight double-digit point performances. Three of those games featured multiple three-point makes.

Bane, a second-year player out of TCU, has fit in nicely inside the Memphis Grizzlies rotation. He exploded for 22 points in the season opener and has been above the 15-point mark in the three games since then.

Reddish starred in a secondary role alongside Trae Young in the first three Atlanta Hawks games of the season. The third-year Duke product has made an impact right away after dealing with injuries last season.

Wagner, Bane and Reddish are all available in over 25 percent of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues and they are worth the pickups as long as they stay hot in the coming weeks.