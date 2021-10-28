Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After October 28

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After October 28October 28, 2021
A handful of young players across the NBA have gotten off to fantastic starts.
Fantasy basketball players should have their attention focused on the likes of Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Cam Reddish as potential additions to bolster squad depth.
Wagner provided the Orlando Magic with another shooter in the starting lineup. He has five straight double-digit point performances. Three of those games featured multiple three-point makes.
Bane, a second-year player out of TCU, has fit in nicely inside the Memphis Grizzlies rotation. He exploded for 22 points in the season opener and has been above the 15-point mark in the three games since then.
Reddish starred in a secondary role alongside Trae Young in the first three Atlanta Hawks games of the season. The third-year Duke product has made an impact right away after dealing with injuries last season.
Wagner, Bane and Reddish are all available in over 25 percent of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues and they are worth the pickups as long as they stay hot in the coming weeks.
Franz Wagner, SG/SF, Orlando
Wagner is one of the few young players making the most of his starting time in Orlando.
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range during his early scoring spurt.
Wagner hit the 15-point mark for the third time in four games in Orlando's loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
He also hit that threshold in contests with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, so it appears he is not fazed by the jump from the Big Ten to the NBA.
Wagner should put up close to 10 shots per game as long as he is in the Orlando starting five. He attempted over that mark on three occasions.
The 20-year-old is currently rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues. He could be a nice addition for scoring depth at either shooting guard or small forward.
Desmond Bane, PG/SG, Memphis
Bane and the supporting cast around Ja Morant have done a nice job of providing balance in the points column.
The second-year man out of TCU produced 19 points in Memphis' loss to the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday. Bane finished that game as the team's leading scorer with two more points than Morant.
Bane has been able to boost his scoring totals with strong three-point shooting. He knocked down at least two three-point shots in all four games. He made a quartet of triples on Wednesday and in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 23-year-old guard will not be in contention to be Memphis' top scorer every night, but he could be the No. 2 or No. 3 guy in most games.
Bane has had a high usage rate on offense with at least 12 field-goal attempts in every game. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.
Bane is available on the waiver wire in a good amount of fantasy leagues, and like Wagner, he could provide a nice boost at two positions since he is eligible at point and shooting guard in Yahoo leagues.
Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Atlanta
Reddish burst out of the starting gate with three strong scoring performances for the Hawks.
The 22-year-old small forward produced 20 points in Atlanta's opener against the Dallas Mavericks. He followed that up with 19 and 17 points in the next two games.
Reddish cooled off on Wednesday with five points in 24 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans, but you are going to see nights like that from the third-year player.
Reddish is not guaranteed to go off every night with Trae Young, DeAndre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the lineup.
The Duke product proved in the first three games that he can carve out a spot for himself in the offense. He proved during that stretch that he can be consistent from the field.
The Hawks have two games with the Washington Wizards on Thursday and Monday. Reddish could thrive in the first of those two contests since it is a back-to-back and the Hawks could rest up players for Saturday's clash with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Reddish is available in half of Yahoo fantasy leagues and he should be a nice addition to the second part of your depth chart.