NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Reddish, Buddy Hield and More

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Reddish, Buddy Hield and MoreOctober 28, 2021
It doesn't take long after the NBA season begins for trade rumors to start swirling. Even though it's early, the league's 30 teams are always looking for ways to potentially improve. And that leads to speculation about possible deals.
With the 2021-22 campaign now underway, there is surely going to be talk from now until the trade deadline on Feb. 10. Not every rumored deal will actually happen, but some of them could. Plus, it can be fun to ponder all the possibilities and how different the league's landscape could change midseason.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.
Reddish Could Be Drawing Interest on Trade Market
Cam Reddish is now in his third NBA season, having spent his entire career to this point with the Atlanta Hawks. However, it wasn't a sure thing that the forward was going to stay on the team last season, or that he'll remain in Atlanta into the future.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hawks made the 22-year-old available on the trade market last season around the trade deadline and around the 2021 NBA draft during the offseason. There are now executives from other teams that are "monitoring his availability," according to Scotto.
"He fits the mold that teams have a need for right now," one NBA executive told Scotto.
Scotto also reported that one executive believes a team would give up a protected lottery pick for the Duke product, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He has been a solid scoring option for the Hawks, so it makes sense that teams would have interest in him.
Through the first three games of this season, Reddish is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 44.2 percent from the field. If he keeps it up, it will be his best season yet. But will he still be in Atlanta by the end of it? We'll have to wait to find out.
Hield Unlikely to Remain in Sacramento?
At one point during the offseason, Buddy Hield seemed to be heading from the Sacramento Kings to the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, that was no longer a possibility after the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in a four-team deal, which caused Hield to remain with the Kings heading into the 2021-22 season.
The 28-year-old may not be in Sacramento for much longer, though. Scotto reported that one NBA executive believes his descending contract will make it easier for him to get traded, which remains a distinct possibility moving forward.
"Buddy's going to be gone. They already traded him and had a done deal," another executive told Scotto, alluding to the rumored Sacramento-Los Angeles trade that didn't end up happening.
Hield has spent six seasons with the Kings after getting traded to them from the New Orleans Pelicans as a rookie during the 2016-17 campaign. He's developed into a great scorer, and he's off to another strong start this year, averaging 15.7 points in Sacramento's first three games.
However, Hield's time with the Kings could be nearing an end, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get dealt at this point.
Will White Be a Trade Candidate for the Bulls?
The Chicago Bulls had a busy offseason in which they added DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to their core. Those moves have paid immediate dividends, as the Bulls have won their first four games of the 2021-22 season.
Chicago may not be done dealing yet, either. If the team is contending for a playoff spot later in the season, perhaps it will add another key player to its roster.
If the Bulls plan to do that, though, they would likely have to part with a player or two. And there's already some speculation that it could be Coby White who gets dealt.
According to Scotto, there are several executives around the NBA who think the 21-year-old will be a "trade candidate" for the Bulls because he was acquired by the team's old leadership group.
White was drafted in 2019, before Chicago hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations and Marc Eversley as general manager in 2020.
The North Carolina alum hasn't played this season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder during the offseason. Once he returns, perhaps the trade buzz will heat up even more.