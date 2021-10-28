NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Reddish, Buddy Hield and More

1 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cam Reddish is now in his third NBA season, having spent his entire career to this point with the Atlanta Hawks. However, it wasn't a sure thing that the forward was going to stay on the team last season, or that he'll remain in Atlanta into the future.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hawks made the 22-year-old available on the trade market last season around the trade deadline and around the 2021 NBA draft during the offseason. There are now executives from other teams that are "monitoring his availability," according to Scotto.

"He fits the mold that teams have a need for right now," one NBA executive told Scotto.

Scotto also reported that one executive believes a team would give up a protected lottery pick for the Duke product, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He has been a solid scoring option for the Hawks, so it makes sense that teams would have interest in him.

Through the first three games of this season, Reddish is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 44.2 percent from the field. If he keeps it up, it will be his best season yet. But will he still be in Atlanta by the end of it? We'll have to wait to find out.