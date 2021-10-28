B/R Wrestling Community Makes Its Picks for Scariest WWE Superstars of All Time

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The end of October means the trees shed their leaves, stores start carrying holiday decorations way too early and, of course, Halloween comes around again.

The spookiest holiday of the year is also a favorite for many people who love candy, dressing up in wild costumes and horror movies. No matter how old you get, there is still something fun about October 31.

WWE held a special Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on Tuesday, but pro wrestling's connection to elements of horror goes back decades.

The most well-known character to embody the Halloween spirit has been The Undertaker. Not only has he been channeling dark energy for over 30 years, but WWE has also produced a special interaction horror movie for him alongside The New Day for Netflix titled Escape The Undertaker.

While The Deadman is the most famous spooky wrestler, he is far from being the only one. For this week's mailbag, we asked B/R readers who they thoughts was the scariest Superstar of all time.