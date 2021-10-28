B/R Wrestling Community Makes Its Picks for Scariest WWE Superstars of All TimeOctober 28, 2021
B/R Wrestling Community Makes Its Picks for Scariest WWE Superstars of All Time
The end of October means the trees shed their leaves, stores start carrying holiday decorations way too early and, of course, Halloween comes around again.
The spookiest holiday of the year is also a favorite for many people who love candy, dressing up in wild costumes and horror movies. No matter how old you get, there is still something fun about October 31.
WWE held a special Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on Tuesday, but pro wrestling's connection to elements of horror goes back decades.
The most well-known character to embody the Halloween spirit has been The Undertaker. Not only has he been channeling dark energy for over 30 years, but WWE has also produced a special interaction horror movie for him alongside The New Day for Netflix titled Escape The Undertaker.
While The Deadman is the most famous spooky wrestler, he is far from being the only one. For this week's mailbag, we asked B/R readers who they thoughts was the scariest Superstar of all time.
Kane
"Kane. Period. The others are comical." (@gatorhome2)
"Definitely Kane in 1998." (@khalilbullock)
"Kane's first appearance was crazy." (@Kashmoney23)
In many ways, Kane was scarier than his brother. The Undertaker began his career at a time when cheesiness was still a big part of the whole presentation of WWE. He didn't evolve into a truly scary personality until years later.
Kane, on the other hand, debuted at the dawn of the Attitude Era. He was huge, never spoke and seemed at home among the flames of hell. It's no wonder that he eventually starred in a horror movie for WWE Studios.
Over time, the brothers evolved into different types of characters. Taker went the biker route for a bit while Kane became somewhat more comedic, especially during some of his runs with various tag team partners like X-Pac and Bryan Danielson.
Still, Kane was a man who was just as frightening in person as he was in the ring because of his size and aura, but the man behind the mask has shown himself to have a great sense of humor.
It's a hard line to walk between comedy and horror, but Glenn Jacobs made it work.
Mankind
"Mankind." (@kingjugey88)
"Mankind. Not the PG Mankind, the one that went toe-to-toe with The Undertaker." (@MrFackIsBack)
When Mankind debuted, I had never seen anything like him in pro wrestling. He wasn't supernatural or pretending to be dead. He was just out of his mind.
Seeing a man rip out clumps of his own hair while he spoke in a broken voice was unnerving in many ways. He channeled something special for some of those early promos, but nothing compares to the interview he did in which he attacked Jim Ross.
It was so unexpected and seemed almost real to a kid watching on television. JR had rarely gotten physical at that point in his career, so to see him taken out by a man on the brink of insanity was a jarring sight to behold.
What's even more impressive about his performance is how different Mankind is from the man who played him.
Mick Foley is one of the most respected and beloved pro wrestlers in and out of the ring. His minor obsession with Santa Claus is charming, and his work with various charities such as the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) is highly commendable.
Papa Shango
"Papa Shango. When he made Ultimate Warrior throw up, I was completely freaked out." (@NRelm730)
"Papa Shango." (@JudahKing)
"Yeah, I gotta go Papa." (@LeFabeaux380)
The segment NRelm mentioned is the one that always comes to my mind when I think about Papa Shango.
His Voodoo magic was a little over the top like a lot of things from those days in WWE, but that feud with Ultimate Warrior is one of the most memorable of the era.
It's funny some fans still don't know that Charles Wright, the man behind The Godfather character, also played Papa Shango. He had a run as Kama in between the two gimmicks, so it's understandable.
Papa Shango was also the one reason why the Sega Genesis version of WWF Royal Rumble was superior to the Super Nintendo version that didn't include him.
Bray Wyatt
"The Fiend." (@RDiddy75)
"I was going to say The Fiend but he's fake. Bray Wyatt as a cult leader is real. That is what's scary to me." (@krazijoe)
While The Fiend and the cult-leader persona were both scary, the most unsettling gimmick Wyatt had was The Fiend's alter ego as the creepy host of a kids' TV show. There's nothing scarier than a man who talks to puppets.
In all seriousness, Wyatt is the most successful modern-day gimmick of this type. At a time when almost all of pro wrestling is presented as either a variety show or a realistic athletic competition, he stands out as one of the few people to make a character like this work.
Joe is right that a cult leader is scarier than a fake demonic persona, especially when he had two giants like Erick Rowan and the late Brodie Lee as his loyal followers.
Boogeyman
"The Boogeyman was the sickest I think, but Bray Wyatt was pretty freaky." (@tmasden)
"Boogeyman. Something about those worms." (@TxLegendsBrian)
"Boogeyman 100%." (@GOATLUKA)
I spent a few years not paying attention to WWE, and when I returned, The Boogeyman was a regular on WWE television. It was a weird contrast to see him on the same show as someone like John Cena or Batista.
The whole presentation was great, and he would have been a huge star in the 1980s and 1990s with that gimmick, but it fell a bit short in the 2000s.
However, when he ate worms, it was always a stomach-churning moment. It was so gross and so real that you couldn't help but be a little creeped out.
The moment when he ate the mole off of Jillian Hall's face left a scar on my psyche that will never heal. Even recalling the moment now is making me a little nauseous.
Quick Takes
"Not gonna lie. Doink as a heel was scary." (@theiconpal3)
The It miniseries released in 1990 was likely an inspiration for Doink's character, but he managed to make it different enough to avoid being compared to Pennywise too much. His original run as a heel was great, and anyone who wasn't alive to see it back then should take the time to look it up. He was a lot of fun.
"Psycho Sid. That dude looked like he could legit snap and kill anyone at any time." (@DonCallisPOS)
All I will say is look into the Arn Anderson incident if you want to know more about Sid and why his nickname was appropriate.
"Waylon Mercy don't ya know." (@Djones168)
Waylon Mercy walked so Bray Wyatt could run.
"Anyone from The Dungeon of Doom. Especially The Yeti." (@jdslim11)
The Yeti was more funny than scary. But Ron Reis' other character named The Super Giant Ninja is another story.
"Luna!" (@TheRealFitz)
I remember five women from the early '90s in WWF: Leilani Kai, Bull Nakano, Alundra Blayze, Bertha Faye and Luna Vachon. Out of all of them, Vachon legitimately scared me the most. That is what made me love her as a character so much.