UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in HypeOctober 28, 2021
The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a pay-per-view headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira and a heavy international flavor, including the return of Khamzat Chimaev.
Blachowicz will be defending his light heavyweight crown for the first time. He won the championship over Israel Adesanya, who was tabbed to fight for it after Jon Jones vacated the title to pursue the heavyweight belt.
It's an important fight for the division as it could be argued that Adesanya was never a true light heavyweight to begin with. In the post-Jones world, the title of champion is still going to be debated until someone brings back some legitimacy as champion.
Blachowicz has the opportunity to do that against a fighter in Teixeira who certainly earned his shot. The Brazilian comes into the bout with a five-fight win streak and hasn't fought for the title since losing to Jones in April 2014.
It's an intriguing main event with a title on the line, but it isn't the only reason to tune in. Here's a look at the complete card along with a look at some of the pre-fight buzz for the biggest bouts.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Jan Blachowicz (c) -300 (bet $300 to win $100) vs. Glover Teixeira +235 ($100 bet wins $235): light heavyweight championship
- Petr Yan -235 vs. Cory Sandhagen +190
- Islam Makhachev -650 vs. Dan Hooker +460
- Alexander Volkov -290 vs. Marcin Tybura +230
- Li Jingliang +425 vs. Khamzat Chimaev -590
- Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Volkan Oezdemir +245
- Amanda Ribas -160 vs. Virna Jandiroba +140
- Ricardo Ramos +150 vs. Zubaira Tukhugov -170
- Albert Duraev -335 vs. Roman Kopylov +260
- Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Shamil Gamzatov -145 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +125
- Makwan Amirkhani +245 vs. Lerone Murphy -310
- Hu Yaozong +190 vs. Andre Petroski -235
- Magomed Mustafaev +220 vs. Damir Ismagulov -275
- Tagir Ulanbekov -365 vs. Allan Nascimento +280
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+ at 10:30 a.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Blachowicz Taking Aim at Corey Anderson, Israel Adesanya
Blachowicz has a real challenge in Teixeira on Saturday, but things have been rather respectful between the two.
That doesn't mean the champion hasn't weighed in on some other fighters, though. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to take exception to the claim from Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix finalist Corey Anderson that he's the best light heavyweight in the world.
"Maybe I've punched him to hard," he wrote. "No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this."
Blachowicz and Anderson have locked horns twice. Anderson took a unanimous-decision win in 2015, but the Pole showcased his power in a first-round knockout of the Bellator fighter in his final UFC fight.
The champion has also fielded questions about middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He is open to a rematch but needs to see some things from the Last Stylebender before that happens.
"Yes, why not?" Blachowicz told UFC Arabia (h/t MMA Junkie). "But if he wants a rematch in 205, he needs to come back, win two or three fights with the top 10 and then with me."
While it's never a good sign that someone is talking about someone other than their opponent in the buildup to the fight, it makes sense here. In both cases, he was asked about the fighter in question and seems to have a healthy respect for Teixeira.
Still, the Brazilian seems to be underrated here. Blachowicz was masterful in striking with Adesanya for five rounds, but Teixeira brings new challenges. This should be a slow-paced contest in which both fighters have their moments.
But Teixeira's toughness and ability to win ugly might be enough to pull off the upset.
Prediction: Teixeira via decision
Yan Out to Prove He's the True Champion
It's no secret there's some bad blood between Petr Yan and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
The two engaged in a close fight for the belt in March with a controversial ending. Yan was disqualified for throwing a knee to a grounded opponent in the fourth round.
It was an unsatisfying conclusion to a good fight. The two were set to rematch on the card, but Sterling pulled out of the fight due to a neck injury. Now, Yan is left to fight Cory Sandhagen and hopes to prove he is the best in the world.
"I beat [Sandhagen] on Saturday, every guy will know who here is really champ," the 28-year-old said, per MMA Fighting.
Yan will have to get past Sandhagen to do so, which isn't an easy task. At 5'11", he's a towering bantamweight with a vast array of strikes to keep opponents guessing.
But losses to Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw have exposed him in some ways. Yan's explosiveness is even better than Dillashaw's and he should be able to execute a similar game plan to set up his much-anticipated rematch with Sterling.
Prediction: Yan via decision
Chimaev Anxious to Restart Hype Train
Khamzat Chimaev was one of the breakout stars of 2020. While the UFC was scrambling to put together fights in a year majorly impacted by the COVID-19 virus, the wrestler stepped up for the organization by fighting twice within 10 days and winning by finish each time.
The 27-year-old followed it up with a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert and a rising star was born.
Unfortunately, Chimaev's own struggles with the virus put a halt on his rapid ascent. In November 2020, he tested positive for the virus. The resulting complications have kept him out of the Octagon until now.
Drawing a main card matchup against Li Jingliang, he's looking to reestablish that aura of invincibility he carried in 2020.
"I hope so, but I don't think these guys want to fight with me after this fight," Chimaev told reporters. "They're gonna start to be scared again, complain 'he didn't fight some of these good guys, blah blah blah,' things like that."
Jingliang is a favorable matchup for the 9-0 prospect. He's a willing wrestler with limited standup, which plays right into Chimaev's strengths.
This one feels like a setup for the UFC to get a potential star back on track.
Prediction: Chimaev via first-round TKO
