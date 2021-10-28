UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

2 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Blachowicz has a real challenge in Teixeira on Saturday, but things have been rather respectful between the two.

That doesn't mean the champion hasn't weighed in on some other fighters, though. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to take exception to the claim from Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix finalist Corey Anderson that he's the best light heavyweight in the world.

"Maybe I've punched him to hard," he wrote. "No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this."

Blachowicz and Anderson have locked horns twice. Anderson took a unanimous-decision win in 2015, but the Pole showcased his power in a first-round knockout of the Bellator fighter in his final UFC fight.

The champion has also fielded questions about middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He is open to a rematch but needs to see some things from the Last Stylebender before that happens.

"Yes, why not?" Blachowicz told UFC Arabia (h/t MMA Junkie). "But if he wants a rematch in 205, he needs to come back, win two or three fights with the top 10 and then with me."

While it's never a good sign that someone is talking about someone other than their opponent in the buildup to the fight, it makes sense here. In both cases, he was asked about the fighter in question and seems to have a healthy respect for Teixeira.

Still, the Brazilian seems to be underrated here. Blachowicz was masterful in striking with Adesanya for five rounds, but Teixeira brings new challenges. This should be a slow-paced contest in which both fighters have their moments.

But Teixeira's toughness and ability to win ugly might be enough to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Teixeira via decision