7 New NBA Storylines We Didn't See Coming

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Chicago certainly had one of the league's splashier offseasons, spending big on Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to complete a roster overhaul. But reactions were mixed over the summer as far as how these big names would fit together alongside Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. There were a lot of questions about how they'd look defensively and how DeRozan would function as a non-three-point shooter playing next to Ball and LaVine.

Well, the Bulls are one of the league's three remaining unbeaten teams after squeaking out a win in Toronto on Monday. With the caveat that their other three wins came against Detroit (twice) and a Zion Williamson-less New Orleans team, the fit questions appear to be unfounded for now. Ball is an ideal backcourt complement to LaVine, and DeRozan has been able to find his offense just fine. And defensively, they've been great, allowing just 97.7 points per 100 possessions, tied for the fifth-best mark in the league. Fellow free-agent acquisition Alex Caruso has been huge in that regard.

The Bulls have an incredibly tough stretch of the schedule coming up over the next month. If they can get through it while remaining competitive, we'll know they're the real deal. But for now, this is easily the most excited Bulls fans have been in at least five years.