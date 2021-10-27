3 Players That 49ers Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

3 Players That 49ers Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 27, 2021
The San Francisco 49ers have spiraled down into third place in the NFC West with five fewer wins than the Arizona Cardinals.
San Francisco's season has not lived up to expectations, and the five-game gap in the win column appears to be insurmountable.
Kyle Shanahan's team can certainly still collect a wild-card position if it gets hot in the second half of the season, but that does not seem likely based on its recent performances.
At some point, the 49ers are going to have to focus on the 2022 season, and that process may include trading away some of the team's top talents.
Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers have to make their quarterback decision soon.
If the season continues to go south, it makes no sense to start Jimmy Garoppolo when Trey Lance can receive developmental snaps.
It was clear after the Niners used the No. 3 overall pick on Lance that he is the long-term solution at quarterback in the organization's eyes.
If that is the case, the Niners should see if they can get something on the trade market for Garoppolo.
There are a handful of teams in unsavory quarterback situations at the moment, and they could use Garoppolo as an upgrade to finish off the season. Washington, Philadelphia, Miami and Denver all fall into that category.
San Francisco should have room to move Garoppolo before the November 2 trade deadline since Lance is working his way back into practice.
According to Shanahan, Lance will practice this week and could suit up for the matchup with the Chicago Bears, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.
If Lance is healthy, he should start. The Niners invested enough in him that he should be receiving snaps, and that could come at the expense of Garoppolo's roster spot.
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk is having one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL.
The second-year player out of Arizona State has nine receptions on 16 targets for 96 yards in six games.
The disastrous season started when Aiyuk did not feature in the San Francisco offense in the Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.
Aiyuk has been on the field more, but he has not made any type of impact. He has a single touchdown and has not had more than 40 receiving yards in a single game.
Deebo Samuel is the clear No. 1 wide receiver. Mohamed Sanu and Trent Sherfield have received more attention in the passing game than Aiyuk.
If the low productivity continues against the Bears, it might be time for the Niners to cut bait and give Aiyuk a change of scenery.
Zach Kerr
The 49ers have an abundance of defensive linemen on their roster.
Even with Javon Kinlaw and Maurice Hurst hurt, they should consider moving one of their depth pieces at the position before November 2.
Zach Kerr played in 29 percent of the defensive snaps with Kinlaw and Hurst banged up for Sunday night's clash with the Indianapolis Colts.
Kerr has three tackles in three games, and he is nowhere close to matching his production from previous seasons with four other teams.
If the 49ers are going to be at the bottom of the NFC West, they might as well collect more draft picks, even if they are on the third day. Kerr could be one of the players who brings in some late draft capital.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.