3 Players That 49ers Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The 49ers have to make their quarterback decision soon.

If the season continues to go south, it makes no sense to start Jimmy Garoppolo when Trey Lance can receive developmental snaps.

It was clear after the Niners used the No. 3 overall pick on Lance that he is the long-term solution at quarterback in the organization's eyes.

If that is the case, the Niners should see if they can get something on the trade market for Garoppolo.

There are a handful of teams in unsavory quarterback situations at the moment, and they could use Garoppolo as an upgrade to finish off the season. Washington, Philadelphia, Miami and Denver all fall into that category.

San Francisco should have room to move Garoppolo before the November 2 trade deadline since Lance is working his way back into practice.

According to Shanahan, Lance will practice this week and could suit up for the matchup with the Chicago Bears, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.

If Lance is healthy, he should start. The Niners invested enough in him that he should be receiving snaps, and that could come at the expense of Garoppolo's roster spot.