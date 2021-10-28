NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About

2 of 4

Golden State Warriors receive: Caris LeVert and Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman

It's early, but the Warriors look ready to rejoin the NBA's elite, especially once accounting for the boost Klay Thompson should eventually provide. However, Golden State should remember from its previous foray into greatness that margins for error shrink at the top. Sometimes, you might win 73 games and still not come away with a title.

The Warriors should use that knowledge as their push away from the idea they need to be building for both today and tomorrow. They have a once-in-a-generation talent right now in Stephen Curry. They should be ready and willing to move mountains in support of him as long as he's still in his prime.

This trade wouldn't deplete their asset collection and would better prepare them for the postseason. Caris LeVert, when healthy, is a proven shot-maker and secondary shot-creator. Having him in the same offense with Curry and Thompson might get Golden State back to its cheat-code days. Putting Myles Turner next to Draymond Green would be similarly unfair on defense, and Turner is a sharp enough shooter to not spoil the offensive spacing.

The Warriors' long-term ceiling might drop in this deal, but that shouldn't be the primary concern.

The Pacers, meanwhile, seem like they keep spinning their tires in the league's non-contending midsection. They'll give new coach Rick Carlisle more time to figure it out, but they might be delaying the inevitable. They need more blue-chip talent, and James Wiseman would give them exactly that. He's as raw as homegrown produce, but he has physical tools few can match and flashes of skills that shouldn't be possible at his size.

Indiana could turn to Andrew Wiggins for perimeter defense and support scoring, and the club might feel more comfortable investing in him than LeVert since the latter is older and has a lengthy injury history.