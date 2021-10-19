Marvin Bagley III's Agent Slams Kings for Leaving PF out of Rotation to Open Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings seem to have given up on former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski received a statement from Bagley's manager Jeff Schwartz, who said the Kings have informed his client that he will not be a part of the opening-night rotation. Schwartz went on to express his displeasure the Kings organization for not trading Bagley at last year's trade deadline or over the summer.

Since being drafted out of Duke in 2018, Bagley has not lived up to expectations. Throughout his three-year career he has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, down from his 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in his lone season as a Blue Devil.

Bagley has an extensive injury history that has limited his production. He missed 20 games his rookie season while dealing with knee issues.

Bagley sustained a fracture in his right thumb the next year and was limited to 13 games before the season was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. He did not return when the season resumed after suffering a foot injury in practice.

Bagley played in 43 games last season with a career-high 42 starts. He dealt with ailments to his wrist, calf and groin throughout the year.

The Kings have struggled to find success long before Bagley arrived to the team. Sacramento has missed the playoffs for 15 straight seasons, tying the Los Angeles Clippers for the longest postseason drought in NBA history.

Bagley falling out of the Kings' rotation is a surprise considering the team's excess of backcourt players. Sacramento has promising young point guards De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton along with rookie Davion Mitchell out of Baylor. Shooting guard Buddy Hield is also one of the best three-point shooters in the league.

At 22 years old, Bagley still has a lot of potential and should garner interest from other teams who are seeking frontcourt improvements.