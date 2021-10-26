USWNT vs. South Korea: Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2021 Friendly

Fernando Vergara/Associated Press

Carli Lloyd's United States women's national team farewell tour comes to a conclusion on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old announced her international retirement after the Tokyo Olympics. Tuesday's match in St. Paul, Minnesota, is the final of four fall matches that the USWNT used to say goodbye to Lloyd.

While the match will be focused on Lloyd, the USWNT still need to get a result after a 0-0 draw against the South Korea in their first match in Kansas City on Thursday.

There are no other USWNT matches scheduled for 2021, so Tuesday's game could also serve as a momentum creator going into 2022.

USWNT vs. South Korea Info



Date: Tuesday, October 26

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 and TUDN

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Tuesday's match will be all about honoring Lloyd.

Lloyd should find herself in the starting XI after she entered the first of the two friendlies against South Korea as a second-half substitute.

Lloyd bagged six goals in her first two farewell matches against Paraguay. The USWNT won those matches by a combined 17-0.

South Korea is a much tougher opponent on paper, and that showed on the field on Thursday, holding the Americans to a scoreless draw.

The USWNT put eight of its 19 shots on target in the match, but it was unable to find a game-winning goal, even with Lloyd on the field.

Look for Lloyd to hunt for an early goal, like she did in her starting role against Paraguay in September.

She is one of the most prolific scorers in international soccer, and there would be no better way for Lloyd to go out than to bag at least one in front of her own fans.

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski will likely play Lloyd alongside Lindsey Horan in some capacity on Tuesday.

Prior to the first South Korea friendly, Lloyd announced that she would be giving the No. 10 shirt to Horan, who recently made her 100th appearance for the USWNT.

As for the rest of the lineup, Andonovski could give more playing time to Emily Fox and Sophia Smith, who are two of the newcomers to the national team setup.

The pair of NWSL players came off the bench Thursday, and they could be tabbed for larger roles if Andonovski rotates his squad. Fox, 23, and Smith, 21, are expected to be important parts of the USWNT's future.

After Tuesday, the full focus of the USWNT should be on the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

Qualifying for that begins next year, and Andonovski needs to figure out which players will fit best in his side for those matches.

But for now, the focus is solely on Lloyd's career. She will earn her 316th cap and will likely be serenated by the crowd at Allianz Field. Maybe she will wow the crowd with one or two more memorable moments before she leaves the international stage for good.

