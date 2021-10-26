Seth Rollins Back in Main Event, Dirty Dawgs Are Relevant, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The October 25 edition of Monday Night Raw introduced the "new era" of the red brand with a freshly drafted roster competing for opportunities.

Seth Rollins looked to rebound after his loss to Edge in Hell in a Cell, and he pulled that off in a major way. He won a ladder match against Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio to become the new No. 1 contender to Big E's WWE Championship.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a Triple Threat to earn a same-day shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships. While The Dirty Dawgs lost to RK-Bro, it was the biggest spotlight Ziggler and Roode have had in months.

Damien Priest and Keith "Bearcat" Lee had new entrances that set the stage for wins on Raw. While it is clear both will be pushed, it was a disappointed change in presentation that showcased both men as too generic for their talent.

Bianca Belair called her shot against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, and the match was made for next week. This was a chance to give Big Time Becks and The EST a real battle with no one to get in the way.

This week's Raw was a show that set the stage for the future while settling some lingering questions about many stars.