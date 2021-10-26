B/R Staff Roundtable: 1 Hot Take for Every NBA Team After First Week

3 of 30

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Hot Take: The Nets will begin the playoffs on the road

Even without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets should still be the team to beat in the East. But it's looking as though the road they'll have to take to get there will be much bumpier than expected.

The fact that they lost two of their first three games isn't reason enough for Nets fans to be concerned. It's how they're losing and, more specifically, how the struggles in the first few games likely won't dissipate quickly. We have seen the NBA's new rule changes impact many, but none more than James Harden. A free-throw magnet for most of his career, Harden is getting to the line just three times per game thus far. Without those trips to the line, Harden's impact and Brooklyn's overall flow will indeed take a step back.

He's one of the best in the game when it comes to scoring, and he will eventually figure out a way to get his share of points. But in the meantime, it'll cost the Nets a few games, which will open the door for defending NBA champion Milwaukee and a handful of other teams in the East to move ahead of them in the standings.

—Blakely