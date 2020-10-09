Buying or Selling 2020 NBA Bubble Breakout Players

1 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

TJ Warren has been a bucket for his entire career, as evidenced by his average of 14.4 points per 36 minutes on 52.8 percent shooting as a rookie in 2014-15. His gradual improvement accelerated in 2018-19, when the burly forward added volume and efficiency to his three-point shot. Prior to that season, which saw him attempt 29.5 percent of his shots from deep and hit them at a 42.8 percent clip, Warren stood out mainly for his love of mid-range looks.

In 2019-20, Warren proved his three ball was real, hitting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc while sustaining his increased volume prior to the shutdown.

The Warren who emerged in the restart was essentially a souped-up version of the player he'd worked to become. He rained in nine treys on his way to 53 points in an Aug. 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and then put up 34 and 32 points in his next two outings before adding one more scorching 39-point effort Aug. 8.

Warren's playoff stint was brief, lasting just four games against the Miami Heat. There, facing an elite defense, he averaged 20.0 points per game and hit nine of the 19 threes he attempted. Solid, but not quite what he pulled off during the pre-playoff portion of the Orlando schedule.

Really, we're looking at four incredible games (the nights he scored 53, 34, 32 and 39 points) spanning a little more than a week. Those contributed to Warren's average of 31.0 points per game on 57.8 percent shooting from deep in six bubble contests prior to the playoffs.

At 27, Warren isn't too old to keep improving, but he's not exactly in that early-20s age range where players tend to take leaps. His Orlando run is better viewed as a validation of the improvements he's made. He's now a proven perimeter threat who can still get to his spots nearer the bucket at will. It doesn't, however, mean he's going to shoot like Klay Thompson on a hot streak for the rest of his career.

Verdict: Sell