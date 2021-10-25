Katsuyori Shibata’s Return and the Hottest Wrestling Storylines of the Week

0 of 6

Photo credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Professional wrestling is often at its best when it provides an outlet for performers to fulfill real-life aspirations. It gives viewers a rewarding emotional payoff and wrestles a visible drive that can't be forced.

Following The Heartbreak Kid's famous win over Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12, Vince McMahon delivered the iconic line, "The boyhood dream has come true for Shawn Michaels." Ever since, several wrestlers have duplicated HBK's impassioned celebration.

This epic moment has become a standard for wrestling storytelling. The same sentiment is a part of what made Kofimania and many other unforgettable championship wins so special. After all, there is nothing more relatable than seeing someone follow their dreams and achieve them on such a big stage.

This week, two entries earned top spots on this edition of Bleacher Report's ranking of the hottest pro wrestling storylines because of the genuine circumstances surrounding them.

Let's take a look at how they stack up next to the rest of the happenings in the industry.