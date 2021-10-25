NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Cam Reddish and More

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Just one week into the NBA season, the rumor mill is already—or, in Ben Simmons' case, still—churning.

While Simmons still hasn't suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, two other prospects are earning suitors: the Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish and Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton.

For Reddish, 39 points across two games is enough to intrigue rival executives with thoughts of a starting role. For Claxton, three starts have placed his versatility under brighter lights. According to recent rumors, teams are already figuring out valuations for both. Meanwhile, reporters are establishing a new, delayed timeline for potential Simmons moves.