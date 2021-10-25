NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Cam Reddish and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Cam Reddish and MoreOctober 25, 2021
Just one week into the NBA season, the rumor mill is already—or, in Ben Simmons' case, still—churning.
While Simmons still hasn't suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, two other prospects are earning suitors: the Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish and Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton.
For Reddish, 39 points across two games is enough to intrigue rival executives with thoughts of a starting role. For Claxton, three starts have placed his versatility under brighter lights. According to recent rumors, teams are already figuring out valuations for both. Meanwhile, reporters are establishing a new, delayed timeline for potential Simmons moves.
Saving Simmons for Christmas
As revealed by NBA insider Marc Stein's league sources, it appears unlikely that Simmons will be traded before December 15.
On that date, players signed during the offseason become eligible for trades. With negotiations seemingly falling flat, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is expected to wait and return to trade talks with renewed vigor and newer pieces.
Although teams like the Golden State Warriors are mentioned in general chatter, it remains unclear who is most intent on adding the 25-year-old All-Star. Waiting until the holiday season could open up options while also allowing teams to grow antsier and more intrigued by a 6'11" point guard with "unicorn" potential.
Red-Hot Reddish's Value Rising
In Atlanta's first two games, Reddish has scored 20 and 19, respectively. At 22, the 6'8" wing's streakiness has been a concern—but his form is raising eyebrows.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Reddish had been shopped around during last year's trade deadline and draft. Despite an objectively small sample size, offers may begin matching the Hawks' expectations.
De'Andre Hunter has returned from injury and is back in the starting lineup. Given Atlanta's confidence in him—and particularly in his defense—Reddish appears to have been relegated to a bench role.
With opposing teams intrigued by the scorer's potential as a starter, conversations could resume. One rival executive told Scotto that Reddish could fetch a "protected lottery pick." That price could rise if the gunner remains consistent, at which point the Hawks may opt to move him and save themselves the trouble of negotiating a contract extension once his deal ends in 2023.
Claxton Coveted by Teams with More Time and Money
The Brooklyn Nets want to win a championship now and are spending the money to try to make that happen. With stars and veteran bigs aplenty, Claxton could be the team's best bargaining chip should they decide a different piece is needed.
Per Scotto, multiple teams have called about Claxton's availability over the past two seasons. As a 6'11" 22-year-old who is capable of defending multiple positions while showing unique promise as a ball-handler, it's easy to see why.
As a Scotto source revealed, "Claxton has a ton of value around the league." Already deep in the luxury tax and at his position, Brooklyn could capitalize on that value to simultaneously save money and shore up a different area of need.