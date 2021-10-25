3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 7 Win

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers continue to show that they are among the top teams in the NFC. On Sunday afternoon, they didn't play their best game. Yet they found a way to keep rolling.

Green Bay notched its sixth consecutive win by defeating the Washington Football Team 24-10 at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, one coming in each of the first three quarters. Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal with 11 minutes, 21 seconds to go pushed the Packers' lead to 17 points and sealed the victory.

Although Washington had 430 total yards, it committed a pair of turnovers, and Green Bay's defense got stops when it needed to. At 6-1, the Packers have a 2.5-game lead over the rest of the NFC North.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's Week 7 win.