3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants came into Week 7 without wideouts Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard, along with running back Saquon Barkley. Ultimately, though, it didn't matter, as they got enough offensively to put away the suddenly stumbling Carolina Panthers.

This was largely due to the fact that the Giants defense had its best game of the season. It held Carolina to just 173 total yards and watched as the Panthers benched quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of backup P.J. Walker.

While the win won't catapult New York into the playoff conversation or fix the team's injury woes, it does give notice that the Giants aren't going to go quietly. They showed on Sunday that they still have a lot of fight left in them.

Here's what else we learned during New York's big 25-3 victory in Week 7.