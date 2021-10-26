UFC 267: Previewing Blachowicz-Teixiera and the Rest of the Card

1 of 5

It's sure to be a weird feeling for Blachowicz.

After playing the underdog in both his title win over Reyes and the subsequent defense against Adesanya, the powerful Polish champion arrived to fight week as a -300 favorite on DraftKings to defeat Teixeira, a 19-year professional who's been in the UFC since 2012 and will be making his 21st appearance in the Octagon.

And if the incumbent does get it done, it's likely to be at least partially a product of his striking, which has evolved into a strength. No fewer than seven of Blachowicz's 17 pre-UFC wins came via armbar or choke submissions, a stark contrast to the two submissions he's racked up in 11 wins since his arrival to the Octagon in 2014.

He's conceding, at least publicly, that Teixeira will be the one to try to get it to the floor.

"I think that he will try to take me down and control me on the ground, finish the fight on the ground," Blachowicz told Submission Radio. "And my game plan will be to keep fighting, stand up and try to knock him out. And I will try to do this. Defend his takedowns, watch out for his boxing skills. But if he takes me down, I will try to stand up.

"But also my jiu-jitsu is really good. So, I will not panic. If I get a chance to submit him, I will try to do this, because my jiu-jitsu is really good. So, I am not afraid. But anyway, I will try to keep fighting in the stand-up and try to find a way to knock him out."

As for Teixeira, who'll stand eye-to-eye with Blachowicz at 6'2" and have a slight disadvantage—78 inches to 76—in reach, he's planning to rely more on pressure in his challenge than Adesanya did in his.

And he's not afraid to chase his own finishes either.

The Brazilian out-struck Anthony Smith (138-86) and Thiago Santos (46-40) before getting a TKO and a rear-naked choke in his two most recent victories, but he trailed in that category against both Karl Roberson (24-6) and Ion Cutelaba (74-30) before scoring submissions to secure Nos. 1 and 2 of his five-fight win streak.

Teixeira beat Roberson by arm triangle in January 2019 and handled Cutelaba by rear-naked choke three months later.

"My strategy is to impose my game," he told Ag Fight (h/t Bloody Elbow). "We can't give away too many details, how it's going to be, what he does and how we'll (work) around it. But it's to pressure all the time. Pressure more than Adesanya. Adesanya likes to play on the outside, I like to move in.

"Sure, I take more risks, but it's pressure all the time. Grappling, too. You need to respect him, he's coming off good wins, and follow the plan. Get in, hit him, get out and take him down at the right time so we can work our ground game."