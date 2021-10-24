NBA Rumors: Buzz on Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons Trades and Klay Thompson's Injury

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA season is underway, and a couple of potential trades continue to loom large over the league.

Kyrie Irving's name has started to come up in trade rumors after the Brooklyn Nets decided to sideline the seven-time All-Star. Because of New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Irving, who is unvaccinated, is not allowed to play home games. The Nets consequently decided that he won't play at all. Another team, though, could give him an opportunity this season.

Ben Simmons, meanwhile, remains the topic of trade buzz, which he has been since the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Here we'll dive into the latest on the Irving and Simmons trade fronts, along with an updated timeline for Klay Thompson's return to the Golden State Warriors.